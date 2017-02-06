SYDNEY, Feb 6 U.S. soybean prices rose on Monday as the dollar weakened, recouping nearly all their losses from the previous session, although bumper South American output kept gains in check. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade, for March, climbed 0.83 percent to $10.35-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures advanced 0.55 percent to $3.67-1/4 a bushel, after ending the last session down 0.6 percent. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.23 percent to $4.31-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1 percent on Friday. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics on Friday forecast the Brazil soybean harvest at 106.5 million tonnes, up from its previous estimate of 105 million. Brazilian analysts Safras & Mercado pegged the crop at 107.09 million tonnes. * Farmers in Brazil are already ahead of their typical harvest schedule and their progress is expected to curb demand for U.S. soybeans earlier than usual. * Wheat has been pressured as crop-friendly weather in the Black Sea region supports expectations of bumper production. MARKET NEWS * The dollar started the week on the back foot on Monday, after U.S. data showed a smaller-than-expected rise in wages in January that reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will refrain from raising interest rates next month. * Oil prices edged up on Monday on fears that new U.S. sanctions against Iran could be extended to start affecting crude supplies, but markets were capped by further signs of growing U.S. production. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin services PMI Jan 0700 Germany Industrial orders Dec 0930 Euro zone Sentix index Feb 1500 U.S. Employment trends Jan Grains prices at 0209 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 431.25 1.00 +0.23% -0.75% 420.88 58 CBOT corn 367.25 2.00 +0.55% -0.07% 360.08 59 CBOT soy 1035.50 8.50 +0.83% -0.17% 1031.0 47 4 CBOT rice 9.63 $0.09 +0.89% +1.00% $9.70 47 WTI crude 53.89 $0.06 +0.11% +0.65% $52.96 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.078 $0.000 -0.02% +0.20% USD/AUD 0.7660 -0.002 -0.30% +0.07% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)