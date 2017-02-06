* Soybeans up 1.1 pct, corn gains 0.7 pct, wheat up 0.4 pct * Weaker dollar underpins commodity prices * Brazil eyes record crop, weather improves in Argentina (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Chicago soybeans bounced back on Monday, rising 1.1 percent as a a weaker dollar supported prices, although the rapidly advancing harvest of a record Brazilian crop kept a lid on the market. Corn gained, snapping two sessions of losses, while wheat rose with technicals calling for higher prices. The dollar started the week on the back foot on Monday, after U.S. data showed a smaller-than-expected rise in wages in January that reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will refrain from raising interest rates next month. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract climbed 1.1 percent to $10.38-1/4 a bushel by 0307 GMT, having fallen 1 percent on Friday. Corn advanced 0.7 percent to $3.67-3/4 a bushel and wheat rose 0.4 percent to $4.31-3/4 a bushel. Private analytics firm Informa Economics on Friday forecast the Brazil soybean harvest at 106.5 million tonnes, up from its previous estimate of 105 million. Brazilian analysts Safras & Mercado pegged the crop at 107.09 million tonnes. Farmers in Brazil are already ahead of their typical harvest schedule and their progress is expected to curb demand for U.S. soybeans earlier than usual. "South American weather forecasts remain largely non threatening," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Argentina's planting is now finally complete and Brazil's harvest is progressing at a solid clip. Top grower Mato Grosso's harvest has surged to 31 percent complete as compared to 14 percent last year, thanks to the earlier than usual planting period." Wheat may break a resistance at $4.38-1/4 per bushel and rise towards a range of $4.61 to $4.64-1/2 over the next four weeks, said Wang Tao, Reuters analyst for commodities and energy technicals. Still, the market is facing pressure as crop-friendly weather in the Black Sea region supports expectations of bumper production. For corn, there is some support from rising U.S. ethanol production. U.S. ethanol producers pumped out the biofuel at a record pace last week, but higher output belies growing concern in the industry that policy changes in the United States and China could upend demand. Large speculators switched to a net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Jan. 31, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. Grains prices at 0307 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 431.75 1.50 +0.35% -0.63% 420.90 59 CBOT corn 367.75 2.50 +0.68% +0.07% 360.10 60 CBOT soy 1038.25 11.25 +1.10% +0.10% 1031.13 49 CBOT rice 9.58 $0.04 +0.37% +0.47% $9.70 41 WTI crude 53.91 $0.08 +0.15% +0.69% $52.96 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.078 $0.000 -0.01% +0.20% USD/AUD 0.7659 -0.002 -0.31% +0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)