* U.S. farmers may plant more soybeans as wet weather delays corn * Wheat falls, gives up last session's gains; corn ticks lower (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 8 Chicago soybean futures slid for a third consecutive session on Monday as wet weather delays U.S. corn planting, opening the possibility of more farmland being used to sow the oilseed crop. Wheat edged lower, giving up last session's gains although concerns over crop damage in the U.S. following snow storms kept a floor under the market. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract was down 0.6 percent at $9.67-1/2 a bushel by 0314 GMT, after ending down 0.1 percent on Friday. Wheat fell 0.9 percent to $4.38-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Friday, and corn slipped 0.6 percent to $3.68-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.2 percent in the previous session. "Wet weather in U.S. Midwest is delaying corn planting," said Kaname Gokon from Tokyo brokerage Okato Shoji. "We could see more acres going for soybeans as farmers miss opportunity to plant corn." Soybean prices were weighed down by concerns that heavy rains in some parts of the U.S. Midwest may have damaged recently planted corn crops. Soybeans are typically planted after corn. China, the world's biggest soybean importer, will produce 14.3 million tonnes of soybeans this year, up 9.2 percent on 2016, the China National Grain and Oils Information Center said on Monday. Wheat fields in Kansas, the top U.S. producer of the grain, are expected to be above average as crops have benefited from good soil moisture, scouts on the annual Wheat Quality Council crop tour said on Thursday. The impact of frost across key U.S. producing regions still to be assessed. U.S. flour millers were scrambling to find high-protein wheat supplies remaining from last year's harvest amid fears the developing crop, some of which was hit by snow in Kansas this week, could yield lower-quality grain, buyers said on Friday. Grains prices at 0314 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 438.50 -3.75 -0.85% +0.17% 439.53 51 CBOT corn 368.50 -2.25 -0.61% +0.55% 369.22 46 CBOT soy 967.50 -5.50 -0.57% -0.69% 963.07 58 CBOT rice 9.86 -$0.01 -0.10% -0.55% $10.10 55 WTI crude 46.85 $0.63 +1.36% +2.92% $50.02 36 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.097 -$0.002 -0.21% -0.11% USD/AUD 0.7394 -0.002 -0.32% -0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)