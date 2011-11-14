* Soy up 0.5 pct, wheat loses 0.57 pct, corn rises 0.2 pct
* Markets cautious on euro zone crisis worries
* Technicals: Soybeans face resistance
By Ivana Sekularac and Naveen Thukral
AMSTERDAM/SINGAPORE, Nov 14 U.S. soy rose for a second
straight session on Monday, while wheat and corn inched down on concerns about
the fallout of the European debt crisis, while investors hoped for new prime
ministers in Greece and Italy to take decisive action.
Demand for Italian bonds in a crucial sale was solid enough to lift European
stocks and the euro from their lows on Monday, although both remained in
negative territory on concerns about the debt crisis.
"There is very limited new fundamental news at present, and macro concerns
continue to influence the market. This is going to last for a while," said
Christopher Gadd of Macquarie Securities.
"Once the harvest in South America starts. we are likely to see some
downward pressure."
The Chicago Board of Trade actively traded January soy rose 0.5
percent to $11.81-3/4 a bushel by 1220 GMT.
December corn lost 0.35 percent to $6.45-1/2 a bushel, and December
wheat fell 0.6 percent to $6.13 a bushel.
"It is the macroeconomic sentiment which is supporting grains and soybeans,"
said Ker Chung Yang, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Prices are
getting attractive for buyers like China to stock up. Lunar new year is just two
months away and they have to buy now."
In Europe, benchmark January milling wheat traded at 184.25 euros a
tonne, down 0.14 percent from Friday.
Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner Mario Monti on
Sunday to head a new government with the task of restoring market confidence in
the euro zone's third-largest economy, whose debt burden is too big for the bloc
to bail out.
In Greece, Lucas Papademos, a former European Central Bank policymaker, has
been sworn in as prime minister and is under pressure to implement radical
reforms.
The market expects China to step up soy imports as it needs to stock up for
the high-demand lunar new year break at the end of January.
China, which buys around 60 percent of beans traded across the world,
imported 3.81 million tonnes in October, down 7.7 percent from 4.13 million in
September, government data showed last week.
But China will continue to increase imports of the oilseed in 2011/2012 to
meet rising demand for animal feed production, although releases of state
reserves could weigh on the numbers, traders said.
Fei Zhonghai, a trading executive with state-owned COFCO, estimated imports
in 2011/12 would hit 58.5 million tonnes, exceeding the 52.3 million tonnes
recorded in 2010/2011, a record.
Also, Algeria has issued a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of optional origin
milling wheat for January shipment, traders said on Monday.
U.S. soy futures have shed some 20 percent since hitting a high of
$14.56 a bushel in September.
On Friday, corn was further pressured by a forecast for larger seedings next
year by analytical firm Informa Economics, which pegged 2012 corn plantings at
94.0 million acres, up from last month's forecast of 93.1 million acres.
The firm trimmed its forecast for soybean seedings and left steady its
estimate for plantings of all wheat varieties.
Corn prices are at a nearly historic premium to wheat, prompting poultry,
hog and cattle producers to turn to cheaper feed wheat to nourish their animals.
British grain merchant Openfield said on Friday it had signed a major
contract to supply feed wheat to the United States with the first shipment, of
45,000 tonnes of wheat, due for loading next week.
* Prices as of 1220 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 181.75 0.00 +0.00 248.75 -26.93
London wheat 149.50 -0.50 -0.33 202.00 -25.99
Paris maize 187.00 -0.50 -0.27 234.50 -20.26
Paris rape 409.00 -1.00 -0.24 484.25 -15.54
CBOT wheat 641.00 -5.00 -0.77 820.75 -21.90
CBOT corn 645.50 -2.25 -0.35 636.50 1.41
CBOT soybeans 1182.00 6.50 +0.55 1403.00 -15.75
Crude oil 97.99 -1.00 -1.01 91.38 7.23
Euro/dlr 1.37 -0.05 -3.26 1.34 2.10
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in
Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Editing by Jane Baird)