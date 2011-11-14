* Soy up 0.5 pct, wheat loses 0.57 pct, corn rises 0.2 pct

* Markets cautious on euro zone crisis worries

* Technicals: Soybeans face resistance (Adds analyst quotes in para 3-4, updates prices)

By Ivana Sekularac and Naveen Thukral

AMSTERDAM/SINGAPORE, Nov 14 U.S. soy rose for a second straight session on Monday, while wheat and corn inched down on concerns about the fallout of the European debt crisis, while investors hoped for new prime ministers in Greece and Italy to take decisive action.

Demand for Italian bonds in a crucial sale was solid enough to lift European stocks and the euro from their lows on Monday, although both remained in negative territory on concerns about the debt crisis.

"There is very limited new fundamental news at present, and macro concerns continue to influence the market. This is going to last for a while," said Christopher Gadd of Macquarie Securities.

"Once the harvest in South America starts. we are likely to see some downward pressure."

The Chicago Board of Trade actively traded January soy rose 0.5 percent to $11.81-3/4 a bushel by 1220 GMT.

December corn lost 0.35 percent to $6.45-1/2 a bushel, and December wheat fell 0.6 percent to $6.13 a bushel.

"It is the macroeconomic sentiment which is supporting grains and soybeans," said Ker Chung Yang, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Prices are getting attractive for buyers like China to stock up. Lunar new year is just two months away and they have to buy now."

In Europe, benchmark January milling wheat traded at 184.25 euros a tonne, down 0.14 percent from Friday.

Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to head a new government with the task of restoring market confidence in the euro zone's third-largest economy, whose debt burden is too big for the bloc to bail out.

In Greece, Lucas Papademos, a former European Central Bank policymaker, has been sworn in as prime minister and is under pressure to implement radical reforms.

The market expects China to step up soy imports as it needs to stock up for the high-demand lunar new year break at the end of January.

China, which buys around 60 percent of beans traded across the world, imported 3.81 million tonnes in October, down 7.7 percent from 4.13 million in September, government data showed last week.

But China will continue to increase imports of the oilseed in 2011/2012 to meet rising demand for animal feed production, although releases of state reserves could weigh on the numbers, traders said.

Fei Zhonghai, a trading executive with state-owned COFCO, estimated imports in 2011/12 would hit 58.5 million tonnes, exceeding the 52.3 million tonnes recorded in 2010/2011, a record.

Also, Algeria has issued a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of optional origin milling wheat for January shipment, traders said on Monday.

U.S. soy futures have shed some 20 percent since hitting a high of $14.56 a bushel in September.

On Friday, corn was further pressured by a forecast for larger seedings next year by analytical firm Informa Economics, which pegged 2012 corn plantings at 94.0 million acres, up from last month's forecast of 93.1 million acres.

The firm trimmed its forecast for soybean seedings and left steady its estimate for plantings of all wheat varieties.

Corn prices are at a nearly historic premium to wheat, prompting poultry, hog and cattle producers to turn to cheaper feed wheat to nourish their animals.

British grain merchant Openfield said on Friday it had signed a major contract to supply feed wheat to the United States with the first shipment, of 45,000 tonnes of wheat, due for loading next week.

* Prices as of 1220 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 181.75 0.00 +0.00 248.75 -26.93 London wheat 149.50 -0.50 -0.33 202.00 -25.99 Paris maize 187.00 -0.50 -0.27 234.50 -20.26 Paris rape 409.00 -1.00 -0.24 484.25 -15.54 CBOT wheat 641.00 -5.00 -0.77 820.75 -21.90 CBOT corn 645.50 -2.25 -0.35 636.50 1.41 CBOT soybeans 1182.00 6.50 +0.55 1403.00 -15.75 Crude oil 97.99 -1.00 -1.01 91.38 7.23 Euro/dlr 1.37 -0.05 -3.26 1.34 2.10 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.

(Editing by Jane Baird)