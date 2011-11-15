* Soy up near 1-week high, wheat and corn edge higher

* U.S. final harvest dodging showers for 10 days

* Corn faces competition from Black Sea supplies (Adds European wheat trade, updates prices)

By Naveen Thukral and Svetlana Kovalyova

SINGAPORE/MILAN, Nov 15 Chicago soy traded near a one-week high on Tuesday, extending gains into a third day with the market supported by rains delaying the last leg of the U.S. harvest and expectations of strong demand led by China, the world's top buyer.

U.S. wheat and corn edged higher in hesitant trade after recent falls, with competitive offers from the Black Sea region weighing on U.S. grains.

"Demand destruction remains at the forefront of the market's mind as we are seeing relatively sluggish export results out of the United States," said Luke Mathews, a commodity strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"U.S. corn is having to compete with cheaper Black Sea origin and in the wheat market we know that the U.S. wheat is simply too expensive."

The Chicago Board of Trade actively traded January soy rose 1.25 percent to $11.93 a bushel by 1245 GMT after touching $11.98 a bushel, the highest level since Nov. 9.

December corn was up 0.63 percent at $6.37-1/2 a bushel, while December wheat edged 0.16 percent higher to $6.16-3/4 a bushel.

European wheat milling futures were slightly higher in light trade and little volatility, with eyes on Chicago, exchange rates and the macroeconomic mood but lacking fundamental elements, traders said.

"We move in line with the U.S. market and the macro with a relative support of the euro and crude oil which remains expensive but without getting out of the range in which we have been for several weeks," one European trader said.

Euronext front month January wheat was 0.75 euro or 0.41 percent higher at 183.50 euros a tonne by 1249 GMT, within the range mentioned by traders of 180-190 euros a tonne.

The euro fell on Tuesday, coming close to recent one-month lows versus the dollar and hitting a one-month low against the yen as rises in euro zone bond yields underscored the difficulties facing policymakers in containing the region's debt crisis.

EYES ON U.S. CROP WEATHER

Intermittent showers over the next 10 days will slow the final harvest of the U.S. corn and soybean crops, an agricultural meteorologist said.

Farmers would be able to harvest between storms, but overall progress will be slow compared with the breakneck pace seen earlier in the harvest season.

The U.S. corn harvest is 93 percent complete compared with 87 percent a week ago and higher than the average seasonal pace of 82 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said after the market closed on Monday.

The soy harvest is 96 percent complete, up from 92 percent a week ago and the 5-year average of 94 percent.

Soybeans also benefited from unwinding of long corn-short soy spreads and talk of buying interest from top soy importer China, analysts and traders said.

Argentina's government approved another 500,000 tonnes of 2010/11 corn for export on Monday and an industry group said more might soon be freed up for shipment.

The market is watching South Korea, where Major Feedmill Group is seeking a maximum of 220,000 tonnes of corn in tenders for arrival between February and March next year.

Goldman Sachs is maintaining its overweight recommendation for commodities over the next 12 months, despite the European debt crisis. It forecasts higher corn prices in the next six months and expects soybean prices to rise on unfavorable weather.

Goldman's 12-month corn price forecast is $5.50 per bushel and 12-month soybean price forecast is $12 per bushel.

Large speculators cut their net long position CBOT soybean futures and options to a 16-month low as demand for U.S. soybeans on the export market dried up, according to regulatory data released Monday.

* Prices as of 1250 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 180.50 0.75 +0.42 248.75 -27.44 London wheat 147.50 -1.25 -0.84 202.00 -26.98 Paris maize 187.50 0.50 +0.27 234.50 -20.04 Paris rape 413.00 3.00 +0.73 484.25 -14.71 CBOT wheat 638.75 0.50 +0.08 820.75 -22.17 CBOT corn 647.50 4.25 +0.66 636.50 1.73 CBOT soybeans 1204.00 15.25 +1.28 1403.00 -14.18 Crude oil 97.88 -0.26 -0.26 91.38 7.11 Euro/dlr 1.36 -0.01 -0.51 1.34 1.32 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Additional reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris; editing by Keiron Henderson)