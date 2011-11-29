* Improved crop condition, export competition weigh on mkts

* Italy sells bonds successfully but at record prices

* Firm euro keeps lid on European milling wheat prices (Adds European markets, new comments, updates prices)

By Naveen Thukral and Svetlana Kovalyova

SINGAPORE/MILAN, Nov 29 U.S. and European grain futures edged higher on Tuesday reversing earlier losses and joining oil and equity markets in investor relief that Italy has successfully completed its closely-watched bond auction, even though at a high price.

While external factors drove prices higher, fundamentals of improved crop conditions and stiff export competition weighed on the market, traders and analysts said.

"The market is consolidating a bit to the upside, which is logical after the weak tone recently," a French futures dealer said. "We're still pretty bearish about the market given the economic outlook."

The euro rose, European shares reversed earlier losses and oil pushed above $110 a barrel on Tuesday, cheered by Italy's success in selling 7.5 billion euros in bonds even if its cost of borrowing continues to soar.

Europe's third-largest economy paid record yields of nearly 8 percent to sell three-year paper, a level that is likely to see its debt burden spiral out of control if sustained over time. It also sold a 10-year bond at a euro lifetime high of 7.56 percent.

Chicago Board of Trade corn for March delivery was flat at $5.98 per bushel by 1225 GMT after rising to $6.01-3/4, while March wheat rose 0.51 percent to $5.96 a bushel. January soybeans edged 0.22 percent higher to $11.23-1/2 per bushel.

In Europe, milling wheat futures were flat to higher in quiet trade as a firm euro, bearish fundamentals and ongoing economic uncertainty offset a boost given to markets by the Italian bond auction, traders said.

* Benchmark January milling wheat up 0.25 euros or 0.14 percent at 180.50 euros a tonne by 1225 GMT.

WEATHER FACTOR

U.S. winter wheat condition was 52 percent good-to-excellent compared with 50 percent a week ago and 47 percent last year, U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. It said 92 percent of U.S. winter wheat has emerged, up from 87 percent a week ago and similar to the seasonal average of 92 percent.

The weather remains largely favourable for crops in Brazil and Argentina and bearish for the markets.

Brazil's new soybean crop now being planted is seen at 74.8 million tonnes, up from the previous view of 73.8 million tonnes, crop analysts Agroconsult said.

Rain storms over the weekend helped build ample soil moisture in Argentina's main farming region, ahead of sunny and in some places cold weather during the days ahead, local meteorologists forecast.

Plummeting grain prices have already stoked expectations that China will accelerate buying of soybeans and corn.

China was expected to import about 13 million tonnes of the oilseed in the first quarter, which is 18.5 percent higher than the year-ago period, the official China National Grain and Oils Information Center (www.grain.gov.cn) said last week.

China has started stockpiling soybeans from farmers at 4,000 yuan ($630) per tonne to last until the end of April next year, aiming to shore up domestic prices and boost farmer incomes, said the State Grain Administration.

Money managers beefed up their bearish bets on U.S. agricultural commodities last week as prices sagged amid concerns about a weakening global economy cutting demand for corn, soybeans and wheat, regulatory data showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, raised their net short in Chicago Board of Trade wheat to the biggest level since at least January 2006.

The report also showed that large speculators pushed their net short in CBOT soybeans to the highest level since July 2010. Noncommercial traders still held a net long in CBOT corn, but it was the smallest since July 2010.

* Prices as of 1228 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 175.75 0.00 +0.00 248.75 -29.35 London wheat 144.00 0.25 +0.17 202.00 -28.71 Paris maize 181.75 0.50 +0.28 234.50 -22.49 Paris rape 406.00 0.00 +0.00 484.25 -16.16 CBOT wheat 596.50 3.50 +0.59 820.75 -27.32 CBOT corn 598.25 -0.25 -0.04 636.50 -6.01 CBOT soybeans 1133.25 2.25 +0.20 1403.00 -19.23 Crude oil 98.38 0.17 +0.17 91.38 7.66 Euro/dlr 1.33 0.00 +0.27 1.34 -0.25 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris; editing by Keiron Henderson)