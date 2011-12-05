* Wheat supported by Ukraine's crop problems * Soybeans climb on S.America supply concerns * European leaders' summit lends hope to investors * South American farmers face dry weather (Adds fresh comments, details, updates prices) By Jane Lee and Svetlana Kovalyova KUALA LUMPUR/MILAN, Dec 5 U.S. wheat extended gains and soybeans rose for a second day on Monday, supported by weather concerns in some major producing countries and expectations European leaders at a summit this week will find ways to stem the debt crisis, halting a global economic slowdown. Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) December wheat edged 0.24 percent higher to $6.13-3/4 by 1308 GMT after posting its biggest weekly advance in more than four months. December corn rose 0.68 percent to $5.90-1/2. "With Ukrainian authorities suggesting a possible requirement to import wheat and Australia remaining wet for the coming week, the wheat bulls too may find cause to buy at current levels," FCStone wrote in a note. A fall in the 2012 winter wheat harvest after large exports in the 2011/12 season could force Ukraine to import wheat in 2012/13, about 1.3 million tonnes, for the first time since 2004, according to Farm Ministry data published on Friday. Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry scaled down its 2011/12 grain exports forecast to between 23 million and 25 million tonnes from a previous outlook of 27 million as farmers released less wheat than expected in anticipation of a poor crop next year. "The drought, not only in the Ukraine but also in key growing areas in the U.S., has already impacted on the positioning of speculative financial investors at the Chicago Board of Trade, where net short positions in wheat were cut by a good 6,000 contracts in the week to 29 November," Commerzbank wrote in a note. An abundance of rain-soaked Australian wheat is set to further dampen U.S. and South American corn prices in 2012 as key corn importers switch to the cheaper, damaged grain for animal feed, analysts said. European milling wheat futures were little changed in thin hesitant trade as a stronger euro was seen as penalising exports and as hopes of progress in resolving the debt crisis failed to stir a quiet market out of its recent consolidation range. Operators were looking for more direction from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly estimates of grain supply and demand due on Friday as well as the outcome of a European summit on Dec. 8-9. January milling wheat was flat at 181.25 euros ($240) a tonne after rising to 181.50 euros a tonne. The more closely watched March contract was off 0.25 euros at 178.20 euros, holding what is seen as an important support level. World stocks rose on Monday and troubled euro zone bonds recovered as confidence grew that European leaders would make big strides in solving the euro zone's debt crisis at a crucial summit this week, with sentiment also lifted by Italy's unveiling of austerity steps. SOYBEANS CBOT January soybeans were up 0.64 percent at $11.43 a bushel. Futures have fallen 18 percent this year, snapping two annual increases. "There's been a drying trend in South America, and we have seen that in the last couple of weeks in Brazil but it's not expected to be sustained," said Luke Mathews, an agricultural commodity strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "For soybeans, gains may also be linked to expectations that palm oil production in Southeast Asia may stagnate in the year ahead," Mathews said. Soybeans and palm oil compete in the edible oil market, and weaker growth in Southeast Asian palm oil production and normal demand expansion will set the stage for a bull market next year, leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry said. Soybeans and corn have recently been planted and are growing in the huge production areas of Brazil and Argentina. They will be harvested early in 2012. Dry weather is a concern in Brazil's Mato Grosso soybean- and corn-growing region, but there are indications of rainfall soon there. grew in November at the weakest in three months. In Argentina, farmers had planted by Thursday 66 percent of the 19 million hectares planned for soy this season, advancing by 10 percentage points during the seven-day period, 6 points faster than last year's tempo. Government officials in Argentina, the world's No. 3 soybean exporter, have estimated the 2011/12 soy harvest at between 52 million and 53 million tonnes. * Prices as of 1312 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 178.25 -0.25 -0.14 248.75 -28.34 Paris maize 184.00 0.50 +0.27 234.50 -21.54 Paris rape 404.75 2.75 +0.68 484.25 -16.42 CBOT wheat 626.00 0.50 +0.08 820.75 -23.73 CBOT corn 598.75 3.50 +0.59 636.50 -5.93 CBOT soybeans 1153.25 7.00 +0.61 1403.00 -17.80 Crude oil 101.64 0.68 +0.67 91.38 11.23 Euro/dlr 1.34 0.00 +0.28 1.34 0.46 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7446 euros) (Reporting by Jane Lee in Kuala Lumpur, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan, Valerie Parent in Paris)