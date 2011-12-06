* Corn falls for four straight days * S&P warning adds to concern that euro zone crisis is worsening * Asia has greater downside risks now, ADB says * EU wheat falls at lesser extent (Updates after European markets open) By Jane Lee and Sybille de La Hamaide KUALA LUMPUR/PARIS, Dec 6 U.S. grains futures fell over 1 percent on Tuesday, extending declines seen in the previous session, on renewed concern about the spread of the euro zone debt crisis after Standard & Poor's warned it may cut the region's credit ratings. CBOT December wheat lost 1.5 percent to $5.90 per bushel by 1150 GMT. December corn slipped 1.1 percent to $5.74. Corn has declined for four straight days, its longest losing streak since November. January soybeans were little changed at $11.25-1/2, after dropping 0.8 percent on Monday in the biggest daily decline in more than a week. "General macro-economic sentiments are still influencing grain prices," said Lynette Tan, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. She said the market was anticipating more supply of most grains, especially corn and wheat, in the monthly forecasts due to be released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday. Wheat prices have been driven down by slowing demand growth due to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and by cheaper exports from the Black Sea region. An abundance of rain-soaked Australian wheat is set to further dampen U.S. and South American corn prices in 2012 as key corn importers switch to the cheaper, damaged grain for animal feed. "This news from the supply side weighed on wheat prices, as did weaker international demand for U.S. wheat," Commerzbank analysts said in a note on Tuesday. Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, sought to buy an unspecified amount for Feb. 20-29 shipment on Tuesday. U.S. wheat has been absent from the country's purchases this season, which has focused on Black Sea origins. JOB CUTS Grain prices have been hit by volleys of negative news about the global economy, which have raised concerns about demand. Standard & Poor's warned it might carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade of euro zone countries if EU leaders fail to reach an agreement on how to solve the region's debt crisis in a summit later this week. In a sign of the times, Cargill Inc said it would let go of 2,000 of its employees globally, citing a weak global economy. Argentina's government is expected to approve the export of an additional 2 million to 3 million tonnes of 2010/11 corn on Wednesday, a senior agriculture official said, which would add to plentiful supplies of the grain. Oil prices stalled on Tuesday as a weaker dollar and tension in Iran balanced against a broad market fall on S&P's possible euro zone downgrades if no convincing plan emerges to solve the debt crisis this week. In Europe, Euronext milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> also fell but at a lesser extent with front month January off 0.4 percent at 176.00 euros a tonne. Traders noted that the impact of the warning on European stocks was limited by the bearish view many investors already hold about the outlook for the region. European stocks as measured by the FTSEurofirst 300 were around 0.1 percent lower, off a five-week high struck on Monday. * Prices as of 1213 GMT CBOT wheat 590.00 -8.75 -1.46 794.25 -25.72 CBOT corn 573.75 -6.50 -1.12 629.00 -8.78 CBOT soybeans 1125.50 -0.75 -0.07 1393.75 -19.25 CBOT rice 14.35 -0.04 -0.28 14.00 2.50 Crude oil 101.19 0.20 +0.20 91.38 10.74 Euro/dlr 1.34 0.01 +0.46 1.34 0.26 Paris wheat 179.00 -0.75 -0.42 252.20 -29.02 *Front month contracts. CBOT contracts in cents per bushel except rice which is in dollars per hundredweight. Paris wheat in euros a tonne. (Additional reporting by Valerie Parent, Editing by Miral Fahmy)