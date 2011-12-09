* Wheat, corn gain on demand for U.S. material
* Demand seen from Mexico, Japan and China
* Dealers await USDA report
(Adds details)
By Lewa Pardomuan and Ivana Sekularac
AMSTERDAM/SINGAPORE, Dec 9 U.S. corn
futures inched up on Friday as strong demand for U.S. exports
outweighed concerns about future economic growth after European
Union leaders agreed on tighter fiscal rules.
EU leaders agreed stricter budget rules for the euro zone on
Friday, but failed to secure backing from all 27 countries to
change the EU treaty, meaning any deal is now likely to involve
the 17 euro zone countries, plus any others that wanted to join.
"People have not been surprised (with the eurozone summit
results) People are getting more confident about U.S. exports,"
said Nicholas Higgins, a Rabobank analyst.
"(U.S. exports) numbers last week have been good, and
ethanol production has never been stronger. Mexico's crop is
poor, Japan has been buying a lot and there has been strong
demand from China."
Grains futures, like other commodities such as base metals
and oil, have been hit by fears that a global economic slowdown
triggered by the euro zone debt crisis could cut demand
"There are a lot of risks for corn on downside however if
the USD remains elevated and stymies US exports, we need to see
a continuation of the improvement this week to support prices in
the near term as Black Sea export competition remains strong,"
Higgins said.
Grains were also waiting for a crop report on Friday, when
the U.S. Department of Agriculture is likely to lower its
forecast of U.S. corn stocks slightly due to rising feed use and
a lacklustre harvest, while raising soy supplies by nearly 10
percent on poor export demand.
March Chicago Board of Trade corn futures rose 0.37
percent to $5.02-1/2 a bushel by 1210 GMT, after a slight fall
in Asian trade. Corn was heading towards weekly rise after data
showed U.S. corn exports last week totalled 708,000 tonnes, much
higher than trade estimates.
"The market had been expecting a relatively benign report
with respect to corn, possibly a reduction to U.S. export
estimates to reflect the sluggish pace so far," said Luke
Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of
Australia.
Corn prices have fallen by more than 15 percent in three
months, but signs are starting to emerge in the options market
that corn may ready to shake off the recent bearishness and
embark on a substantial recovery, according to Reuters market
analyst Gavin Maguire.
Industry sources said on Friday the Chinese government will
buy as much as 12 million tonnes of corn from farmers in the
northeast at 2,000 yuan ($310) per tonne to refill depleted
state reserves.
CBOT March wheat rose to $5.98-1/2 a bushel, after
dropping as low as $5.90-3/4 on Thursday -- the lowest level
since Nov. 28 -- due to ample crop in Australia and Canada, and
stiff export competition for U.S. wheat.
SOYBEANS
January soybeans slipped 0.26 percent to $11.29-1/2,
heading for its biggest weekly drop since late November,
although soy could benefit from the prospect of dry weather in
South America, which may prompt China to turn to the U.S. grain.
Better-than-expected soybean exports issued by the USDA on
Thursday could also limit the declines. U.S. soybean exports
totalled 795,600 tonnes in the latest reporting week, above
trade estimates for 550,000 to 650,000 tonnes.
Brazilian government crop supply agency Conab said Brazil
will see its output of soybeans tumble more than 5 percent in
the 2011/12 harvest.
In Europe, concerns about euro zone debt crisis pushed wheat
futures down.
Paris' most closely followed March contract fell 0.5
euros or 0.28 percent to 179.25 euros by 1220 GMT, testing the
175 euro support level which has held in the past week.
Extremely volatile trade on European stock and currency
markets on Friday reflected doubts about the outcome of a crunch
EU summit after leaders agreed stricter budget rules but made
little other progress in the first round of meetings overnight.
* Prices as of 1215 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 174.50 -0.75 -0.43 248.75 -29.85
London wheat 142.50 -0.50 -0.35 202.00 -29.46
Paris maize 182.75 -0.50 -0.27 234.50 -22.07
Paris rape 409.75 -1.50 -0.36 484.25 -15.38
CBOT wheat 598.50 1.50 +0.25 820.75 -27.08
CBOT corn 601.75 1.50 +0.25 636.50 -5.46
CBOT soybeans 1139.00 -3.25 -0.28 1403.00 -18.82
Crude oil 98.77 0.43 +0.44 91.38 8.09
Euro/dlr 1.34 -0.07 -5.10 1.34 0.16
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris
futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per
tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel