* Wheat, corn gain on demand for U.S. material * Demand seen from Mexico, Japan and China * Dealers await USDA report (Adds details) By Lewa Pardomuan and Ivana Sekularac AMSTERDAM/SINGAPORE, Dec 9 U.S. corn futures inched up on Friday as strong demand for U.S. exports outweighed concerns about future economic growth after European Union leaders agreed on tighter fiscal rules. EU leaders agreed stricter budget rules for the euro zone on Friday, but failed to secure backing from all 27 countries to change the EU treaty, meaning any deal is now likely to involve the 17 euro zone countries, plus any others that wanted to join. "People have not been surprised (with the eurozone summit results) People are getting more confident about U.S. exports," said Nicholas Higgins, a Rabobank analyst. "(U.S. exports) numbers last week have been good, and ethanol production has never been stronger. Mexico's crop is poor, Japan has been buying a lot and there has been strong demand from China." Grains futures, like other commodities such as base metals and oil, have been hit by fears that a global economic slowdown triggered by the euro zone debt crisis could cut demand "There are a lot of risks for corn on downside however if the USD remains elevated and stymies US exports, we need to see a continuation of the improvement this week to support prices in the near term as Black Sea export competition remains strong," Higgins said. Grains were also waiting for a crop report on Friday, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture is likely to lower its forecast of U.S. corn stocks slightly due to rising feed use and a lacklustre harvest, while raising soy supplies by nearly 10 percent on poor export demand. March Chicago Board of Trade corn futures rose 0.37 percent to $5.02-1/2 a bushel by 1210 GMT, after a slight fall in Asian trade. Corn was heading towards weekly rise after data showed U.S. corn exports last week totalled 708,000 tonnes, much higher than trade estimates. "The market had been expecting a relatively benign report with respect to corn, possibly a reduction to U.S. export estimates to reflect the sluggish pace so far," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Corn prices have fallen by more than 15 percent in three months, but signs are starting to emerge in the options market that corn may ready to shake off the recent bearishness and embark on a substantial recovery, according to Reuters market analyst Gavin Maguire. Industry sources said on Friday the Chinese government will buy as much as 12 million tonnes of corn from farmers in the northeast at 2,000 yuan ($310) per tonne to refill depleted state reserves. CBOT March wheat rose to $5.98-1/2 a bushel, after dropping as low as $5.90-3/4 on Thursday -- the lowest level since Nov. 28 -- due to ample crop in Australia and Canada, and stiff export competition for U.S. wheat. SOYBEANS January soybeans slipped 0.26 percent to $11.29-1/2, heading for its biggest weekly drop since late November, although soy could benefit from the prospect of dry weather in South America, which may prompt China to turn to the U.S. grain. Better-than-expected soybean exports issued by the USDA on Thursday could also limit the declines. U.S. soybean exports totalled 795,600 tonnes in the latest reporting week, above trade estimates for 550,000 to 650,000 tonnes. Brazilian government crop supply agency Conab said Brazil will see its output of soybeans tumble more than 5 percent in the 2011/12 harvest. In Europe, concerns about euro zone debt crisis pushed wheat futures down. Paris' most closely followed March contract fell 0.5 euros or 0.28 percent to 179.25 euros by 1220 GMT, testing the 175 euro support level which has held in the past week. Extremely volatile trade on European stock and currency markets on Friday reflected doubts about the outcome of a crunch EU summit after leaders agreed stricter budget rules but made little other progress in the first round of meetings overnight. * Prices as of 1215 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 174.50 -0.75 -0.43 248.75 -29.85 London wheat 142.50 -0.50 -0.35 202.00 -29.46 Paris maize 182.75 -0.50 -0.27 234.50 -22.07 Paris rape 409.75 -1.50 -0.36 484.25 -15.38 CBOT wheat 598.50 1.50 +0.25 820.75 -27.08 CBOT corn 601.75 1.50 +0.25 636.50 -5.46 CBOT soybeans 1139.00 -3.25 -0.28 1403.00 -18.82 Crude oil 98.77 0.43 +0.44 91.38 8.09 Euro/dlr 1.34 -0.07 -5.10 1.34 0.16 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel