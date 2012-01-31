* Russia may curb wheat exports * Cold snap in east Europe, Black Sea worrisome * Wheat leading corn and soybeans higher * Increased optimism over euro zone debt crisis (Updates to include close of U.S. trading, adds details, adds statement from Russian official, fresh analyst quotes) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, Jan 31 U.S. grain prices rebounded on Tuesday, led by Chicago wheat which rose 3 percent to a four-week high on indications that Russia may curb exports soon. Traders cited potential wheat losses in the Black Sea region and other key growing areas in Eastern Europe because of a cold snap that threatened to harm the winter crop. CBOT March wheat was up 21-1/4 cents at $6.66 per bushel, March corn rose 7-1/4 to $6.39 and March soybeans gained 13-3/4 cents at $11.99 per bushel. Wheat posted its biggest percentage gain in a month and wheat's premium over corn was its highest since Oct. 3. Since the middle of last year the premium has approached the 30-cent mark about every two months before falling back. Soybeans found support from strong U.S. cash markets, good exporter demand, slow farmer selling and some worsening outlooks for reduced South American output. However, soy prices faced resistance from wetter weather that was expected to help revive soy output in Argentina, the world's third-largest soy exporter and the top exporter of soymeal and soyoil. Increased foreign demand and thin spot supplies lifted soybean basis bids for delivery at U.S. Gulf Coast export markets to their highest levels since mid-July, grain dealers said. Because U.S. soybean prices were competitive with new-crop Brazilian supplies for shipments in mid- to late-March, some global importers stepped up purchases of U.S. beans this week, dealers said. WHEAT LEADING MARKETS HIGHER Traders described the gains in U.S. wheat and Euronext wheat markets as the standout feature of Tuesday's trade. "Wheat's the leader. There is fear Russia may shut off exports sooner rather than later," said Roy Huckabay, grains analyst for The Linn Group. Russia is considering a protective grain export duty to put a brake on record shipments, Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilya Shestakov told Reuters on Tuesday. "We are actively discussing it. It is an important aspect of our activity. No one is denying the likelihood," Shestakov said. Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Zubkov told Reuters that the government will determine on Thursday how much grain can be exported this crop year before it considers imposing a protective duty to preserve domestic supplies. EUROPE'S COLD SNAP RATTLES MARKETS Huckabay also pointed to the potential for winter wheat losses from winterkill in the former Soviet Union, Poland and elsewhere in eastern Europe. "It had been so mild and turned cold starting in France and Germany and moving east. I think everybody expects some winterkill," Huckabay said. In Europe, Euronext milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> rose over 3 percent, helped by concerns that cold weather in western and eastern parts of the continent may hurt crops, traders said. Front-month March was 3.35 percent or 7.00 euros higher at 216.00 euros per tonne after hitting a high of 216.50 euros. "The cold snap that is going to hit us is scaring many people. If you look at the temperatures expected at -12, -13 degrees, it can do some damage, taking into account that plants were a little in advance," a Euronext trader said. Prices at 2:02 p.m. CST (2002 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 639.00 7.25 1.2% -1.2% CBOT soy 1185.25 15.75 1.3% -1.1% CBOT meal 319.30 6.60 2.1% 3.2% CBOT soyoil 50.87 0.62 1.2% -2.3% CBOT wheat 666.00 21.25 3.3% 2.0% CBOT rice 1400.00 -45.50 -3.2% -4.1% EU wheat 216.00 7.00 3.4% 6.7% US crude 98.36 -0.42 -0.4% -0.5% Dow Jones 12,621 -33 -0.3% 3.3% Gold 1736.80 8.16 0.5% 11.1% Euro/dollar 1.3082 -0.0055 -0.4% 1.1% Dollar Index 79.2940 0.1250 0.2% -1.1% Baltic Freight 680 -22 -3.1% -60.9% (Additional reporting by Melissa Akin in Moscow, Julie Ingwersen, Karl Plume and Mike Hirtzer in Chicago, Sybille de La Hamaide and Marion Douet in Paris, Mayank Bhardwaj in New Delhi and Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan; editing by Jim Marshall)