* Russia may curb wheat exports
* Cold snap in east Europe, Black Sea worrisome
* Wheat leading corn and soybeans higher
* Increased optimism over euro zone debt crisis
(Updates to include close of U.S. trading, adds details, adds
statement from Russian official, fresh analyst quotes)
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Jan 31 U.S. grain prices
rebounded on Tuesday, led by Chicago wheat which rose 3 percent
to a four-week high on indications that Russia may curb exports
soon.
Traders cited potential wheat losses in the Black Sea region
and other key growing areas in Eastern Europe because of a cold
snap that threatened to harm the winter crop.
CBOT March wheat was up 21-1/4 cents at $6.66 per
bushel, March corn rose 7-1/4 to $6.39 and March soybeans
gained 13-3/4 cents at $11.99 per bushel.
Wheat posted its biggest percentage gain in a month and
wheat's premium over corn was its highest since Oct. 3. Since
the middle of last year the premium has approached the 30-cent
mark about every two months before falling back.
Soybeans found support from strong U.S. cash markets, good
exporter demand, slow farmer selling and some worsening outlooks
for reduced South American output. However, soy prices faced
resistance from wetter weather that was expected to help revive
soy output in Argentina, the world's third-largest soy exporter
and the top exporter of soymeal and soyoil.
Increased foreign demand and thin spot supplies lifted
soybean basis bids for delivery at U.S. Gulf Coast export
markets to their highest levels since mid-July, grain dealers
said.
Because U.S. soybean prices were competitive with new-crop
Brazilian supplies for shipments in mid- to late-March, some
global importers stepped up purchases of U.S. beans this week,
dealers said.
WHEAT LEADING MARKETS HIGHER
Traders described the gains in U.S. wheat and Euronext wheat
markets as the standout feature of Tuesday's trade.
"Wheat's the leader. There is fear Russia may shut off
exports sooner rather than later," said Roy Huckabay, grains
analyst for The Linn Group.
Russia is considering a protective grain export duty to put
a brake on record shipments, Deputy Agriculture Minister Ilya
Shestakov told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We are actively discussing it. It is an important aspect of
our activity. No one is denying the likelihood," Shestakov said.
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Zubkov told Reuters
that the government will determine on Thursday how much grain
can be exported this crop year before it considers imposing a
protective duty to preserve domestic supplies.
EUROPE'S COLD SNAP RATTLES MARKETS
Huckabay also pointed to the potential for winter wheat
losses from winterkill in the former Soviet Union, Poland and
elsewhere in eastern Europe.
"It had been so mild and turned cold starting in France and
Germany and moving east. I think everybody expects some
winterkill," Huckabay said.
In Europe, Euronext milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> rose over
3 percent, helped by concerns that cold weather in western and
eastern parts of the continent may hurt crops, traders said.
Front-month March was 3.35 percent or 7.00 euros
higher at 216.00 euros per tonne after hitting a high of 216.50
euros.
"The cold snap that is going to hit us is scaring many
people. If you look at the temperatures expected at -12, -13
degrees, it can do some damage, taking into account that plants
were a little in advance," a Euronext trader said.
Prices at 2:02 p.m. CST (2002 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 639.00 7.25 1.2% -1.2%
CBOT soy 1185.25 15.75 1.3% -1.1%
CBOT meal 319.30 6.60 2.1% 3.2%
CBOT soyoil 50.87 0.62 1.2% -2.3%
CBOT wheat 666.00 21.25 3.3% 2.0%
CBOT rice 1400.00 -45.50 -3.2% -4.1%
EU wheat 216.00 7.00 3.4% 6.7%
US crude 98.36 -0.42 -0.4% -0.5%
Dow Jones 12,621 -33 -0.3% 3.3%
Gold 1736.80 8.16 0.5% 11.1%
Euro/dollar 1.3082 -0.0055 -0.4% 1.1%
Dollar Index 79.2940 0.1250 0.2% -1.1%
Baltic Freight 680 -22 -3.1% -60.9%
(Additional reporting by Melissa Akin in Moscow, Julie
Ingwersen, Karl Plume and Mike Hirtzer in Chicago, Sybille de La
Hamaide and Marion Douet in Paris, Mayank Bhardwaj in New Delhi
and Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan; editing by Jim Marshall)