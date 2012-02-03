(Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds new quotes, fund totals) * Soybeans, wheat gains for third week in a row * Corn ends week flat * Moderate temps, no halt to Russia exports weigh on wheat * Informa cuts soy production in Argentina, Brazil By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Feb 3 U.S. soybeans rallied to a three-month high on Friday, gaining for the third week in a row, amid growing export demand and forecasts for lower production in South America. Rains were forecast next week in key growing regions of Argentina but dry weather over the past month was likely to reduce yields in the No. 3 world soy exporter. Closely-watch analytics firm Informa Economics lowered its forecast for soy production in Argentina and Brazil, helping to lift soybean futures to the highest level since October. "The Informa numbers aren't outside the lines of what we've been hearing from other reputable forecasters, but it does add credibility to the idea that we are going to need good growing seasons in the U.S., China and FSU (the former Soviet Union) to pre-empt the markets from moving substantially higher," said Rich Feltes, analyst at R.J. O'Brien in Chicago. Strong domestic U.S. cash soybean markets also supported futures on ideas that fewer exports from South America will push more demand to the United States. Soybeans for March delivery ended 15-1/2 cents, or 1.3 percent, higher at $12.32-1/2 per bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade, gaining 1 percent for the week. "Yesterday's soy exports weren't that big but the shipments were a big number, with China taking a majority of that. I would expect China to keep buying from us," said Bill Raffety, analyst at Penson Futures in New York. Export shipments of U.S. soybeans last week were above 1 million tonnes for the third week in a row, U.S. Agriculture Department data showed on Thursday even as new sales of 368,400 tonnes fell below analyst estimates. CBOT wheat futures edged lower, pressured by a firmer dollar and moderating temperatures in wheat regions in Europe and the Black Sea region. March wheat eased 2 cents to settle at $6.60-3/4, but gained nearly 2 percent for the week, in the third straight week of gains. CBOT March corn settled 1-1/2 cents higher at $6.44-1/2 per bushel while ending nearly unchanged for the week. Corn prices have not declined in three weeks. CBOT corn spent much of the day's session in the red but turned positive amid surging soybeans. Further gains in soybeans could lead to increased U.S. acreage, at the expense of corn, when farmers start planting in the coming months. "Certainly, it would turn some heads if we get a big move on beans before planting time," Feltes said. "Right now, corn profitability still exceeds beans." Russia's government said on its website that it sees no need for grain export restrictions in April, citing Russia's first deputy prime minister in charge of agriculture, Viktor Zubkov. Talk of export restrictions in Russia, which has been selling its wheat at a record pace, have supported wheat and corn futures in recent weeks. Investment funds bought 6,000 soybean contracts and sold 2,000 wheat contracts on Friday, while the funds bought and sold an equal amount of corn contracts, traders said. The U.S. Labor Department announced before the opening of the grains market that the U.S. economy created jobs at the fastest rate in nine months in January while the unemployment rate eased to 8.3 percent, a near three-year low. The jobs data propped up the dollar and weighed on some U.S. commodities -- a higher greenback makes commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for foreign importers. In Europe, bitterly cold weather has spread although no damage has yet been reported in top producers such as France and Germany. "Provided the current cold spell in Europe does not persist for a more prolonged period, there is unlikely to be any major frost damage," Commerzbank said in a market note. Prices at 2:19 p.m. CST (2019 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 644.50 1.50 0.2% -0.3% CBOT soy 1232.50 15.50 1.3% 2.8% CBOT meal 328.60 5.20 1.6% 6.2% CBOT soyoil 51.65 0.46 0.9% -0.8% CBOT wheat 660.75 -2.00 -0.3% 1.2% CBOT rice 1387.50 23.50 1.7% -5.0% EU wheat 217.25 1.50 0.7% 7.3% US crude 97.58 1.22 1.3% -1.3% Dow Jones 12,853 147 1.2% 5.2% Gold 1726.10 -33.29 -1.9% 10.4% Euro/dollar 1.3143 0.0001 0.0% 1.5% Dollar Index 78.9680 -0.0230 0.0% -1.5% Baltic Freight 647 -4 -0.6% -62.8% (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Mayank Bhardwaj in New Delhi and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Marguerita Choy)