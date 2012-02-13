* Soy hits near four-month high as dollar sags on Greek pact * Hot, dry weather in Brazil's soy belt adds support * USDA U.S. baseline crop projections show drop in soy acres * USDA baseline projects most U.S. corn acreage since 1944 (Recasts; adds closing prices, analyst comments) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Feb 13 U.S. soybeans rose nearly 2 percent on Monday and approached a four-month high toward the closing bell on a weak dollar, worries about crop weather in Brazil and a preliminary forecast for a drop in U.S. soybean acres this spring, traders said. Wheat and corn also advanced, ending near their intraday highs following a midsession lull. A setback in the dollar helped lift grains as well as crude oil and U.S. equity markets. The U.S. dollar index eased and the euro firmed on cautious optimism after Greece's approval of austerity measures it needs to avoid a credit default. Soybeans led the rally at the Chicago Board of Trade. Along with the bullish macroeconomic trends, soybeans rose on concerns over hot and dry weather in far southern Brazil, where the soy crop is still developing. "Certainly the news out of Greece was positive, and the dryness out of Rio Grande do Sul -- I think we are trading the same bullish forecast we got for southern Brazil that we had on Friday," said Dan Cekander, analyst with Newedge USA. "You're doing damage (to the soy crop) this week. It just solidifies ideas that USDA's recent estimate of 72 million tonnes is significantly overstating Brazil's soy production," he added. CBOT March soybeans rose to a high of $12.55 per bushel, the highest spot price since Oct. 19. They gained momentum in late trade as the contract broke through psychological resistance at $12.50, triggering buy-stops. Analysts said the soy market got a boost from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's annual baseline projections for U.S. crops. The agency projected 2012 soybean plantings at 74.0 million acres, which would be down from 75 million in 2011. A Reuters poll of 24 analysts last week projected plantings at 75.3 million acres. USDA projected U.S. 2012 corn seedings at 94 million acres, the most since World War Two. The corn figure was roughly in line with last week's Reuters poll that projected corn plantings at 94.2 million acres. The baseline figures are based on data from November, before hot and dry weather damaged corn and soy crops in South America, particularly Argentina. The figures will be updated at USDA's annual Outlook conference on Feb. 23 and 24. "Everybody knows it's last fall's guess," said Tim Emslie, grains analyst with Country Hedging, adding that recent market expectations for larger U.S. soy plantings "got more of a boost from the loss in South American production." However, some said USDA's baseline supply and demand tables signaled tight U.S. soy supplies by the end of the 2012/13 marketing year. USDA projected U.S. soy ending stocks for 2012/13 at 209 million bushels Rich Feltes, vice president of research for R.J. O'Brien, said USDA's forecast of U.S. 2012/13 soybean exports, for example, was conservative given South America's crop losses. "We know now, after the South American drought, that there is going to be a much larger draw on U.S. soybean exports than what we thought (last autumn)," Feltes said. "The story is in soybeans. This soy/corn spreading has been a favorite of the hedge fund crowd in recent days because of this potentially tight new crop soybean carryover situation," Feltes said. CBOT March soybeans settled up 23 cents at $12.52 per bushel. March corn ended up 7-3/4 cents at $6.39-1/2 per bushel and March wheat was up 11-1/4 cents at $6.41-1/4 a bushel. The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.2 percent, making U.S. dollar-priced commodities more affordable for overseas buyers. CBOT wheat drew support from Egypt's first purchase of U.S. wheat since June. Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, on Saturday bought 55,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat for April 1-10 shipment. Prices at 2:53 p.m. CST (2053 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 639.50 7.75 1.2% -1.1% CBOT soy 1252.00 23.00 1.9% 4.5% CBOT meal 330.50 10.50 3.3% 6.8% CBOT soyoil 53.05 0.52 1.0% 1.8% CBOT wheat 641.25 11.25 1.8% -1.8% CBOT rice 1413.50 42.00 3.1% -3.2% EU wheat 206.25 -4.25 -2.0% 1.9% US crude 100.64 1.98 2.0% 1.8% Dow Jones 12,868 67 0.5% 5.3% Gold 1722.60 2.90 0.2% 10.2% Euro/dollar 1.3193 -0.0015 -0.1% 1.9% Dollar Index 78.9820 -0.1260 -0.2% -1.5% Baltic Freight 729 14 2.0% -58.1% (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Valerie Parent in Paris; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Jim Marshall and Lisa Shumaker)