By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, March 2 U.S. soybeans advanced
for the 10th session in a row on Friday and hit a
fresh five-month high, buoyed by growing export demand and a
forecast by a closely watched analytical firm for lower soybean
production in Brazil.
Surging soymeal futures, which have climbed for eight
straight sessions, also supported soybeans as larger U.S. soy
exports would leave fewer supplies for domestic soybean
crushers.
Wheat futures rose, rebounding from two days of declines and
surging to their highs late in the session, following Thursday's
rare export sale to Iran.
Each contract reversed course after opening lower, bucking
pressure from the dollar as it climbed to its highest
level in two weeks against a basket of global currencies. A
strong dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback less
attractive to importers.
Actively traded May soybeans settled 10-1/2 cents
higher at $13.33 per bushel, gaining more than 3 percent for the
week in the biggest weekly increase since October.
"Strong export demand keeps surprising us every week,"
Citigroup analyst Terry Reilly said. "The shorts don't want to
get into the market until there's a hint of a reversal, but many
traders aren't looking for a reversal."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture early on Friday said
private exporters sold 285,000 tonnes of soybeans to an unknown
buyer. The sales came in the wake of last week's
second-largest-ever soybean purchase by No. 1 importer China.
Analytics firm Informa Economics slashed its forecast for
the Brazilian soy crop to 68 million tonnes, from its previous
estimate of 70 million tonnes, trade sources said.
"Informa is what really turned this market around," said
Mike Zuzolo, analyst at Global Commodity Analytics. "Traders got
disappointed in the price action and Informa brought the bulls
back in and forced the shorts to cover."
USDA will update its own production estimates in a monthly
supply-and-demand report due next Friday. Reilly expects the
government to raise its estimates for soy exports and for the
domestic soy crush.
Growing export demand and lower production helped soybean
futures in February to post their largest monthly gain in more
than a year. Soymeal futures have gained even further, rising
nearly 16 percent so far this year on increasing competition in
U.S. cash markets.
Wheat futures were propped up by Iran's first purchase of
U.S. wheat in three years, announced by USDA on Thursday.
CBOT May wheat settled 10-1/2 cents higher at
$6.74-1/2 per bushel, rising about 5 percent for the week in the
largest weekly gain in a month.
CBOT May corn traded in positive and negative
territory, settling 1 cent higher at $6.55 per bushel and
gaining about 1.5 percent for the week.
Commodity investment funds were said to have bought 3,000
contracts each of corn and wheat and 6,000 soybean contracts.
Iran's purchase of U.S. wheat -- 120,000 tonnes, enough to
fill two large cargo ships -- came in an effort to build food
stockpiles as the United States and Europe enforce tough new
sanctions to contain Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
U.S. wheat is facing stiff competition in the global market
from cheaper alternatives such as grain grown in the Black Sea
region.
"From a prices perspective it was not surprising. U.S. wheat
is the cheapest at the moment. From a political perspective, it
was a surprise," a French trader said of Iran's purchase.
Weather remained in focus in Europe. After reports this week
of significant winter damage to wheat in eastern France,
operators were being more cautious and waiting for clearer
indications about how much area was affected and could be resown
with spring crops.
Traders were also keeping an eye on the situation in Ukraine
where severe cold has hit transportation. Grain exports from
that country fell by about 25 percent in February to 1.7 million
tonnes.
"If the weather improved in Ukraine and the transport
situation is resolved, wheat prices on European markets could
fall," an Italian trader said.
Hot and dry weather throughout the growing season has
curtailed crop production in Brazil and Argentina, putting a
premium on supplies being held by U.S. farmers since last fall's
harvest.
