(Updates with closing prices, fund totals, adds quote)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, March 9 Soybeans closed slightly
lower on profit-taking after rising to the highest level in
5-1/2 months on Friday fueled by larger-than-expected
cuts to the crop in drought-hit South America.
There was also pressure from spreading activity, with
traders selling soybeans and buying corn.
Grain markets shrugged off pressure from a sharply higher
dollar, on technical and fund buying of corn and after the U.S.
government lowered its view of end-of-season wheat supplies.
Both later pared gains on limited follow-though buying and
profit-taking.
"The report started things out a little lower and then we
had some fund buying come in," said Paul Georgy, president of
Allendale Inc. "That caused a lot of stop activations and buying
to kick in to run the market up sharply. From there we settled
back down."
Drought in South America reduced the soybean crop in Brazil,
the world's No. 1 exporter, by 9 percent in the past three
months and the crop in Argentina by 11 percent, the U.S.
Agriculture Department (USDA) said, with the cuts larger than
traders had expected.
"My sense is that while the South American (soy) crops are
still lower than the USDA indicated today, USDA made, for them,
a fairly aggressive reduction," said Anne Frick, analyst at
Jefferies Bache.
Soybeans also slipped because of unwinding of soymeal-soyoil
spreads, said Mike Zuzolo, analyst at Global Commodity
Analytics.
"That spread has been red-hot and led the bean market higher
for several weeks at the expense of the bean oil going down, and
I think you're seeing a very big position unwinding of that bean
meal-bean oil spread," Zuzolo said.
The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade May soybean contract
slipped 0.06 percent, or 3/4 cent, to $13.37-3/4 per
bushel, but ended the week up 0.4 percent for a fourth
consecutive weekly climb.
SOYBEANS OVERBOUGHT
Soybeans set the upward tone for grains, even if corn and
wheat were stronger, because of overbought conditions, said
Arlan Suderman, market analyst at Farm Futures magazine.
"If you look at the pattern this winter, it has been for
corn and wheat to grind higher until it reaches a crop report,
then crash, and then we grind higher," Suderman said. "We took
corn down the last couple of days, so we flushed that (cyclical
dip) out."
New-crop corn and soybean contracts were
anchored by expectations for a jump in U.S. seedings this
spring. Analysis firm Informa Economics at mid-morning raised
its corn seeding estimate to 95.513 million acres (38.65 million
hectares) from 94.748 million acres, according to the trade
sources.
Informa also bumped up U.S. soybean plantings to 75.128
million acres from 74.568 million acres, the trade said, and
trimmed all-wheat plantings to 57.745 million acres from 57.9
million acres.
Benchmark May corn gained 1.5 percent, or 9-1/2 cents,
to $6.45 per bushel, rising for the first time in four sessions
but ending the week down 1.5 percent. Technical buying and
rumors of China purchases added to support, although cash
traders could not confirm any sales to China.
Funds bought a net 10,000 corn contracts and 3,000 wheat
contracts and sold a net 3,000 soybean contracts, trade sources
said.
USDA pegged 2011/12 global corn ending stocks at 124.53
million tonnes, above an average of analysts' estimates for
123.469 million and below USDA's forecast in February for
125.350 million tonnes.
Despite crop damage in South America, USDA left its
estimates unchanged for U.S. corn and soybean ending stocks.
Traders had been expecting some reductions on the grounds U.S.
exports would rise to make up for the shortfall in South
America.
Chicago May wheat gained 1.3 percent, or 8-1/4 cents,
to $6.43 per bushel, but declined 4.7 percent in the week.
Larger exports will reduce 2011/12 U.S. wheat stocks to 825
million bushels, versus higher expectations for 836 million
bushels, according to the USDA, while its forecast for world
wheat supplies at the end of the season was also surprisingly
low.
"The friendly one was wheat," said Mark Schultz, chief
analyst with Northstar Commodities. "Even though the numbers
were neutral to a little on the friendly side, we sold off
pretty hard in these markets coming in."
Wheat's gains were held in check by forecasts for rain in
hard red winter wheat growing areas of the U.S. Plains as well
as spring wheat production areas, said Don Keeney, meteorologist
for MDA EarthSat Weather.
Prices at 2:11 p.m. CST (2011 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 645.00 9.50 1.5% -0.2%
CBOT soy 1337.75 -0.75 -0.1% 11.6%
CBOT meal 362.70 -4.50 -1.2% 17.2%
CBOT soyoil 54.27 0.88 1.7% 4.2%
CBOT wheat 643.00 8.25 1.3% -1.5%
CBOT rice 1415.50 22.50 1.6% -3.1%
EU wheat 209.00 5.25 2.6% 3.2%
US crude 107.33 0.75 0.7% 8.6%
Dow Jones 12,926 18 0.1% 5.8%
Gold 1711.76 12.42 0.7% 9.5%
Euro/dollar 1.3114 -0.0164 -1.2% 1.3%
Dollar Index 79.9880 0.8490 1.1% -0.2%
Baltic Freight 824 12 1.5% -52.6%
(Additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Sam Nelson and
KT Arasu in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy)