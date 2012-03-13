* Soy rallies on tight old-crop stocks, bean/corn spreads * Profit-taking, early seeding hurt corn after 2-day rally * Wheat drifts lower following early weakness in corn (Updates with closing prices) By Karl Plume CHICAGO, March 13 U.S. soybean futures jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday and closed at their highest in 5-1/2 months on renewed worries of tighter supplies in the wake of drought in South America's crop belt. Traders also bought soybeans and sold corn after active unwinding of those spreads over the previous two sessions as the oilseed battled to recapture U.S. planted acres this spring. Corn was mixed, with old-crop months supported by tight supplies but capped by profit-taking pressure a day after the steepest rally in three months as the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed a large corn export sale to an unknown buyer that is widely believed to be China. Mild U.S. Corn Belt weather further pressured new-crop corn on expectations for greater corn plantings this spring. Wheat drifted lower, following earlier pressure in corn. "It has been a dry outlook in southern Brazil and Rio Grande do Sul for finishing those beans and it continues to be so. I would call this a little bit of a supply scare," said analyst Rich Feltes with R.J. O'Brien. "Folks are looking at this weather, hearing reports of scattered (corn) planting already underway in Illinois and Iowa and getting a little bit nervous about an early planting season that could rob soybean acres even more," Feltes said. Soybean futures have mostly out paced gains in corn since early February as U.S. farmers were expected to bolster corn acreage this spring, some of it at the expense of soybeans. Old-crop contracts have also steadily climbed in that time as lower supplies from Brazil and Argentina, due to a drought in the crucial growing phase in January and February, bolstered demand for U.S. soybeans. The USDA said in a report on Friday that drought had reduced the soybean crop in Brazil, the world's No. 1 exporter, by 9 percent, and Argentina's crop by 11 percent, over the past three months. Noted crop forecaster Michael Cordonnier reduced his Brazilian soy crop projection to 67 million tonnes this week, down 1 million from his previous forecast and below the USDA's latest view of 68.5 million tonnes. Cordonnier pegged the Argentine crop at 47 million tonnes, above USDA's 46.5 million. Export prospects for U.S. soybeans were improving despite rising prices as many global buyers had expected more South American supplies to be available, analysts with Oil World said on Tuesday. Gains in old-crop soybeans exceeded gains in new-crop months amid spreading linked to thin supplies from last fall's harvest. "I think beans are buying acres from corn and also there should be a couple of weeks of big soybean export sales," said Rich Nelson, research director for Allendale Inc. Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans rose 14-1/4 cents to $13.48-3/4 a bushel, a 1.1 percent jump that was the steepest in 2-1/2 weeks. New-crop November gained 12 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $13.11-1/2 per bushel. CORN MIXED Old-crop corn futures were only moderately higher despite USDA confirmation of a 240,000-tonne sale of U.S. corn to an unknown buyer on Tuesday, while new-crop futures eased on expectations for a big jump in seeded U.S. acres this spring. Futures had climbed nearly 4 percent over the previous two sessions amid rumors that China had bought U.S. old-crop corn. "There's some buy-the-rumor, sell-the-fact selling in the corn," said ABN Amro analyst Charlie Sernatinger. "It's highly likely that it's China, a private purchase." CBOT corn for May delivery gained 2-1/2 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $6.62 a bushel after earlier hitting a two-month high of $6.66-3/4, while new-crop December corn fell by a penny, or 0.2 percent, to $5.67-1/2 a bushel. Wheat drifted lower after two days of gains, with May dipping 2-1/4 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $6.49 a bushel. Prices at 2:03 p.m. CDT (1903 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 662.00 2.50 0.4% 2.4% CBOT soy 1348.75 14.25 1.1% 12.5% CBOT meal 366.10 4.00 1.1% 18.3% CBOT soyoil 54.87 0.91 1.7% 5.3% CBOT wheat 649.00 -2.25 -0.4% -0.6% CBOT rice 1433.50 -1.00 -0.1% -1.8% EU wheat 211.75 0.25 0.1% 4.6% US crude 106.76 0.42 0.4% 8.0% Dow Jones 13,076 117 0.9% 7.0% Gold 1684.65 -14.40 -0.8% 7.7% Euro/dollar 1.3074 -0.0074 -0.6% 1.0% Dollar Index 80.2050 0.3150 0.4% 0.0% Baltic Freight 844 7 0.8% -51.4% (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson and Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall and Bob Burgdorfer)