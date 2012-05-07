* Investors exit risky assets amid euro zone debt worries
* Rain in U.S. bolsters corn, soy, wheat outlook
* New-crop December corn falls to lowest in 14 months
(Updates with closing prices, details)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, May 7 U.S. soybean futures fell on
M onday in a commodities selloff as investors fled riskier assets
after Greek and French elections stoked doubts that euro zone
economies would pursue austerity measures to cut debt.
Crop-boosting rains across the central United States added
further pressure, as did disappointing soybean export
inspections data that showed only light shipments last week to
top importer China.
Corn and wheat traded lower for most of the day and new-crop
December corn touched a 14-month low amid favorable crop weather
and euro zone debt worries, but both markets bucked that
pressure and closed slightly higher on late short-covering.
A stronger cash corn market, fueled by forecasts for U.S.
stocks to shrink to a 16-year low before the next harvest,
stoked buying in nearby months and helped to stabilize deferred
contracts.
Still, investors across financial markets were wary of an
anti-austerity backlash by voters in Greece and France. Equities
fell and the dollar rose, making dollar-denominated commodities
more expensive for buyers using other currencies..
"The main feature is the uncertainty in the outside markets.
You have people pulling back because they just don't know what
these elections mean in the long term as far as the current
agreements on the austerity programs," said Shawn McCambridge,
analyst with Jefferies Bache.
The euro zone jitters followed disappointing U.S. jobs data
last week, spurring risk aversion across markets.
GOOD CROP WEATHER
Grains prices also felt pressure from rainy weekend weather
across the central United States that bolstered prospects for a
bin-busting crop this autumn.
More than two-thirds of the U.S. corn crop and about a
quarter of the soybean crop were already planted, according to a
poll of analysts, a near-record-fast pace.
"The rainfall over the weekend brought a quick end to any
consideration about drought. It will be at least another 20 to
30 days, minimum, before there's the threat of another weather
scare with the moisture that was received this week," said Mark
Schultz, chief analyst with Northstar Commodities.
U.S. corn ending stocks were forecast to more than double
next season while global supplies of the grain were seen rising
to a three-year high, according to a poll of analysts ahead of a
monthly U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday.
Soybean ending stocks in the United States were projected to
decline, but global supplies could rebound, analysts said.
Chicago Board of Trade July corn fell 1/4 cent to
$6.20 a bushel. New-crop December gained 1/2 cent to
settle at $5.24-3/4, having earlier matched Friday's 14-month
low of $5.15.
CBOT July soybeans dropped 12-1/2 cents, or 0.9
percent, to $14.65-3/4 per bushel while new-crop November
fell 13-1/4 cents, or 1 percent, to $13.53-1/2.
CBOT July wheat gained 2-1/2 cents, or 0.4 percent, to
$6.12 a bushel despite the looming harvest of a bumper crop.
Farmers were expected to harvest their largest winter wheat
crop since 2008 after near-perfect growing conditions in key
wheat production areas of the U.S. Plains throughout the winter
and spring.
Prices at 2:58 p.m. CDT (1958 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 620.00 -0.25 0.0% -4.1%
CBOT soy 1465.75 -12.50 -0.9% 22.3%
CBOT meal 426.50 -6.10 -1.4% 37.8%
CBOT soyoil 53.58 -0.07 -0.1% 2.9%
CBOT wheat 612.00 2.50 0.4% -6.2%
CBOT rice 1521.50 1.00 0.1% 4.2%
EU wheat 217.00 -3.00 -1.4% 7.2%
US crude 97.99 -0.50 -0.5% -0.8%
Dow Jones 13,012 -27 -0.2% 6.5%
Gold 1638.10 -3.95 -0.2% 4.8%
Euro/dollar 1.3055 0.0029 0.2% 0.8%
Dollar Index 79.5840 0.0860 0.1% -0.7%
Baltic Freight 1157 0 0.0% -33.4%
(Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Valerie
Parent in Paris; Editing by Dale Hudson, Jim Marshall and David
Gregorio)