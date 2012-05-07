* Investors exit risky assets amid euro zone debt worries * Rain in U.S. bolsters corn, soy, wheat outlook * New-crop December corn falls to lowest in 14 months (Updates with closing prices, details) By Karl Plume CHICAGO, May 7 U.S. soybean futures fell on M onday in a commodities selloff as investors fled riskier assets after Greek and French elections stoked doubts that euro zone economies would pursue austerity measures to cut debt. Crop-boosting rains across the central United States added further pressure, as did disappointing soybean export inspections data that showed only light shipments last week to top importer China. Corn and wheat traded lower for most of the day and new-crop December corn touched a 14-month low amid favorable crop weather and euro zone debt worries, but both markets bucked that pressure and closed slightly higher on late short-covering. A stronger cash corn market, fueled by forecasts for U.S. stocks to shrink to a 16-year low before the next harvest, stoked buying in nearby months and helped to stabilize deferred contracts. Still, investors across financial markets were wary of an anti-austerity backlash by voters in Greece and France. Equities fell and the dollar rose, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for buyers using other currencies.. "The main feature is the uncertainty in the outside markets. You have people pulling back because they just don't know what these elections mean in the long term as far as the current agreements on the austerity programs," said Shawn McCambridge, analyst with Jefferies Bache. The euro zone jitters followed disappointing U.S. jobs data last week, spurring risk aversion across markets. GOOD CROP WEATHER Grains prices also felt pressure from rainy weekend weather across the central United States that bolstered prospects for a bin-busting crop this autumn. More than two-thirds of the U.S. corn crop and about a quarter of the soybean crop were already planted, according to a poll of analysts, a near-record-fast pace. "The rainfall over the weekend brought a quick end to any consideration about drought. It will be at least another 20 to 30 days, minimum, before there's the threat of another weather scare with the moisture that was received this week," said Mark Schultz, chief analyst with Northstar Commodities. U.S. corn ending stocks were forecast to more than double next season while global supplies of the grain were seen rising to a three-year high, according to a poll of analysts ahead of a monthly U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday. Soybean ending stocks in the United States were projected to decline, but global supplies could rebound, analysts said. Chicago Board of Trade July corn fell 1/4 cent to $6.20 a bushel. New-crop December gained 1/2 cent to settle at $5.24-3/4, having earlier matched Friday's 14-month low of $5.15. CBOT July soybeans dropped 12-1/2 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $14.65-3/4 per bushel while new-crop November fell 13-1/4 cents, or 1 percent, to $13.53-1/2. CBOT July wheat gained 2-1/2 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $6.12 a bushel despite the looming harvest of a bumper crop. Farmers were expected to harvest their largest winter wheat crop since 2008 after near-perfect growing conditions in key wheat production areas of the U.S. Plains throughout the winter and spring. Prices at 2:58 p.m. CDT (1958 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 620.00 -0.25 0.0% -4.1% CBOT soy 1465.75 -12.50 -0.9% 22.3% CBOT meal 426.50 -6.10 -1.4% 37.8% CBOT soyoil 53.58 -0.07 -0.1% 2.9% CBOT wheat 612.00 2.50 0.4% -6.2% CBOT rice 1521.50 1.00 0.1% 4.2% EU wheat 217.00 -3.00 -1.4% 7.2% US crude 97.99 -0.50 -0.5% -0.8% Dow Jones 13,012 -27 -0.2% 6.5% Gold 1638.10 -3.95 -0.2% 4.8% Euro/dollar 1.3055 0.0029 0.2% 0.8% Dollar Index 79.5840 0.0860 0.1% -0.7% Baltic Freight 1157 0 0.0% -33.4% (Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Valerie Parent in Paris; Editing by Dale Hudson, Jim Marshall and David Gregorio)