* Soybeans fall in risk-off trade amid bank, euro debt woes * Technical selling, fund liquidation adds pressure in soy * Corn hits 14-mth low, declines pared by commercial buying * New-crop December corn below $5 for first time in 17 mos (Updates with closing prices, fund selling totals, weekly performance) By Karl Plume CHICAGO, May 11 U.S. soybeans fell more than 3 percent on Friday and corn hit a 14-month low as investors lightened holdings of riskier assets due to mounting concern about euro zone debt and worries about U.S. banks a day after JPMorgan revealed massive trading losses. Pressure from tumbling soybeans dragged down other grains as wheat notched contract lows in most months and corn fell to fresh 14-month lows, with new-crop December corn falling below $5 a bushel for the first time in 17 months. All three markets fell for a second consecutive week. Soybeans notched their biggest weekly drop since November and corn posted the steepest weekly break in four months. Funds liquidated long positions in soybeans, and technical selling accelerated the decline as the heavily traded July contract broke below its 40-day moving average, erasing strong gains notched the previous session. Investors generally lightened exposure to riskier assets like commodities and grew more wary of the banking sector too, after JPMorgan stunned markets with the disclosure that it lost $2 billion in a failed hedging strategy. Nagging worries about a worsening debt crisis in Europe heightened risk aversion, amid political uncertainty in Greece and concerns about Spanish banks. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index slid 0.95 percent to the lowest level since October 2010. Long liquidation hit soybeans especially hard since investors have built a massive net long position in the oilseed amid a drought-reduced South American crop and persistent demand from China. "Traders have a risk-off mentality today with the JPMorgan situation," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading. Nearby soybean futures fell more sharply than deferred contracts as traders unwound bull spreads and entered bear spreads after the U.S. Agriculture Department forecast little change in U.S. ending stocks from this season to next. Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans fell 49-1/4 cents, or 3.4 percent, to $14.06 a bushel, with losses deepening after breaking through 40- and 50-day moving averages. The contract fell 4.9 percent in the week, the most since November. New-crop November soybeans shed 37-3/4 cents, or 2.8 percent, to $13.21-1/4. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 12,000 soybean contracts on the day, trade sources said. CORN SLIPS Corn fell to a 14-month low and erased earlier gains on broad-based liquidation and spillover pressure from tumbling soybeans, although losses were limited by commercial buying amid tight supplies in cash markets. USDA unexpectedly raised estimated end-of-season stocks this year and said stocks would balloon to a seven-year high next season following a record-large harvest this autumn. Much of the bearish data had already been factored into the market. "USDA showed us a 166 (bushel per acre) yield and that is going to require pretty much ideal weather. We are off to a very good start, but we are not ready to push this market down to the mid-$4 level yet because we have a long growing season ahead of us," said Shawn McCambridge, analyst with Jefferies Bache. Corn also took in stride an announcement by USDA of a 300,000-tonne corn sale to an unknown destination, which many traders said was confirmation of rumors earlier in the week of sales to China. CBOT July corn fell 6-1/2 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $5.81 bushel, while December shed 2 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $5.05-1/4 after briefly falling below $5 for the first time in 17 months. July futures fell 6.3 percent from a week ago, the steepest in four months. CBOT July wheat slipped 4-1/4 cents to $5.97 per bushel, down 0.7 percent on the day and 2.1 percent on the week. Commodity funds sold a net 10,000 corn contracts and 3,000 wheat contracts on Friday, trade sources estimated. Prices at 2:08 p.m. CDT (1908 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 581.00 -6.50 -1.1% -10.1% CBOT soy 1406.00 -49.25 -3.4% 17.3% CBOT meal 408.50 -16.10 -3.8% 32.0% CBOT soyoil 52.24 -1.26 -2.4% 0.3% CBOT wheat 597.00 -4.25 -0.7% -8.5% CBOT rice 1570.50 -8.50 -0.5% 7.5% EU wheat 196.25 0.75 0.4% -3.1% US crude 95.78 -1.30 -1.3% -3.1% Dow Jones 12,823 -32 -0.3% 5.0% Gold 1580.54 -13.19 -0.8% 1.1% Euro/dollar 1.2920 -0.0012 -0.1% -0.2% Dollar Index 80.2820 0.1700 0.2% 0.1% Baltic Freight 1138 -8 -0.7% -34.5% (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson, editing by Jim Marshall and David Gregorio)