(Updates with analyst's comment, closing U.S. prices) * Crop condition slips in top winter wheat state * Soybean futures rebound after 6-wk low; corn rises By Rod Nickel WINNIPEG, Manitoba/CHICAGO, May 15 U.S. wheat futures rose nearly 2 percent o n T uesday - their biggest gain in more than two weeks - as selling pressure eased due to concerns about dryness for the maturing winter wheat crop. Soybeans bounced after dropping to a six-week low in the previous session, and corn also gained, following strength in the other two crops. Hot, dry weather expected this week could hurt the developing hard red winter wheat crop in Kansas, the top winter wheat growing state, although the U.S. crop overall is in much better shape than a year ago. Outside markets were more supportive for grains than a day earlier, with U.S. stocks flat to slightly higher after Monday's losses as better than forecast German economic growth offered a respite from concerns about euro-zone debt problems. Higher wheat prices are "partially due to Kansas, but most of it is due to the exhausted selling pressure -- prices were oversold," said Shawn McCambridge, analyst at Jefferies Bache. "There is some light concern, but at the same time we have 98 percent of the crop heading (in Kansas)." Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat futures rose 10-1/4 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $6.08-1/2 per bushel, touching the highest price in nearly one week before paring gains. Chicago July wheat lost 2 percent of its value last week, the second straight big weekly drop. U.S. winter wheat in good or excellent condition slipped three percentage points to 60 percent, although that rating is nearly double the reading of a year ago. In Kansas, the winter wheat crop was rated 52 percent good to excellent, down 8 percentage points from a week earlier. Wheat also attracted buying interest based on its relatively cheap price versus corn in the cash market, said Terry Reilly, analyst at Citigroup. "Wheat is incredibly cheap relative to cash corn and we're just going to feed more of it during the summer (to livestock)," he said. Funds' net short position in wheat left the grain more prone to a big rise on bullish news, which prompted them to cover shorts, said grain analyst Jason Ward of Northstar Commodity in Minneapolis. Funds bought an estimated net 11,000 CBOT corn contracts, 8,000 soybeans and 2,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said. Wheat, corn and soybeans accelerated their gains around mid-morning when they each tripped key technical and psychological price levels, he said. "If you start turning the (wheat) chart more bullish, (short investors) are going to start looking at buying back that position," Ward said. CBOT July soybean futures rose 26 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $14.13 per bushel in a technical bounce and rumors of Chinese demand for old-crop soy, after slipping to $13.76 per bushel on Monday, the lowest level since March 30. Soybeans are underpinned by the USDA's forecast last week for lower-than-expected U.S. soybean stocks after next season. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 9,000 soybean futures contracts in Chicago on Monday, trade sources said. July corn futures added 14-1/4 cents, or 2.4 percent, to $5.97-1/4 per bushel, dragged higher by wheat, analysts said. Corn drew technical strength when the July contract rose above $5.91, which was the contract's lowest price in over a year until last week, Ward said. The USDA said U.S. corn planting was 87 percent complete as of Sunday, with soybean planting 46 percent done, slightly more advanced than traders had expected. [ID:nL1E8GE4QY} Grains shrugged off pressure from the stronger U.S. dollar , which was up 0.8 percent. Prices at 1:58 p.m. CDT (1858 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 597.25 14.25 2.4% -7.6% CBOT soy 1413.00 26.00 1.9% 17.9% CBOT meal 417.20 13.70 3.4% 34.8% CBOT soyoil 51.47 0.17 0.3% -1.2% CBOT wheat 608.50 10.25 1.7% -6.8% CBOT rice 1547.50 -12.50 -0.8% 6.0% EU wheat 199.50 4.00 2.1% -1.5% US crude 93.56 -1.22 -1.3% -5.3% Dow Jones 12,680 -15 -0.1% 3.8% Gold 1552.16 -4.49 -0.3% -0.7% Euro/dollar 1.2735 -0.009 -0.7% -1.6% Dollar Index 81.2100 0.6060 0.8% 1.3% Baltic Freight 1130 -2 -0.2% -35.0% (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Chicago commodities newsroom; editing by Jim Marshall and Marguerita Choy)