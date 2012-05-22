* CBOT wheat breaks six-day winning streak * Corn notches biggest loss since January * Soybeans fall on pressure from lower corn, weather view (Recasts, adds comments, details, updates prices) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, May 22 U.S. corn futures plunged 5 percent on Tuesday, posting their biggest daily loss in more than four months, due to softer cash markets, an indication that immediate demand for U.S. supplies was waning, traders said. Forecasts for some rain in the U.S. Midwest added pressure to corn as well to the soybean markets, which dropped 2.3 percent. Wheat also fell, breaking a six-day rally, due to forecasts for beneficial rain in Russia's drought-stricken breadbasket regions and to pressure from a firming dollar, traders said. A U.S. Agriculture Department report released late Monday, which showed farmers were almost done with spring planting and that the corn crop was in good shape, kept a bearish tone over the markets throughout the day. "The grains did their best to ramp up into the early morning hours, but couldn't sustain higher trade following a wildly bearish weekly crop progress report," Matt Zeller, analyst with INTL FCStone, said in a research note to clients. "Those numbers, save for slightly declined winter wheat ratings (though still strong), finally were able to slow the massive wheat rally." Cash bids for corn shipped to exporters at the U.S. Gulf fell on Tuesday, an indication that export demand is easing, traders said. There also was talk that China was considering switching some of its old-crop purchases to new-crop, a move that would lessen pressure on the tight U.S. supply situation. CBOT July wheat fell 18 cents to $6.86 a bushel by 1:46 p.m. CDT (1846 GMT) after rising to its highest since Sept. 7 on a continuation chart in Monday's session. July corn dropped 31-1/2 cents to $6.01-1/2 a bushel, while soybeans fell 32-1/4 cents to $13.80-1/4 per bushel. The 5 percent drop in corn was the biggest in percentage terms since a 6.1 percent loss on Jan. 12. Traders said funds sold 25,000 corn futures contracts on Wednesday. "China demand fears re-ignited in grain markets as weather and supply concerns are put on the back-burner for now," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting LLC. Rains are due in some of Russia's drought-stricken southern agricultural regions in the coming days, but hot, dry weather will persist in south central European Russia and the southern Volga valley, the state forecaster said on Tuesday. "The bull market needs to be fed and I just don't know if this weather forecast ... is bullish enough," said Chad Henderson, grain market advisor with Prime Agricultural Consultants. USDA said on Monday afternoon that planting accelerated to a record pace, with 96 percent of the corn crop seeded and 76 percent of the soybean crop planted as of May 20. The report also rated the corn as 77 percent good to excellent, exceeding market expectations for 70 percent. Winter wheat was rated 58 percent good to excellent, down 2 percentage points from a week earlier and in line with trade forecasts. Wheat in Kansas, the largest U.S. wheat-producing area, deteriorated this past week by the biggest ratings margin in 4-1/2 years as dry weather continued to grip the state, government data showed on Monday. The USDA rated 43 percent of the Kansas crop good to excellent as of Sunday, down 9 percentage points from the previous week and the steepest ratings decline since November 2007. But the harm to the Kansas wheat crop, which typically makes up about 23 percent of total U.S. winter wheat harvest, was expected, and the market shrugged off the ratings decline following the sharp rally of the past week. Dry weather this week in the U.S. Plains will add further stress to the hard red winter wheat, said Don Keeney, an agricultural meteorologist for MDA EarthSat weather. Prices at 1:48 p.m. CDT (1848 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 601.75 -31.25 -4.9% -6.9% CBOT soy 1381.00 -31.50 -2.2% 15.2% CBOT meal 405.40 -11.10 -2.7% 31.0% CBOT soyoil 50.46 -0.46 -0.9% -3.1% CBOT wheat 685.75 -18.25 -2.6% 5.1% CBOT rice 1536.00 -7.00 -0.5% 5.2% EU wheat 215.00 -1.50 -0.7% 6.2% US crude 91.44 -0.91 -1.0% -7.5% Dow Jones 12,541 37 0.3% 2.7% Gold 1570.35 -22.20 -1.4% 0.4% Euro/dollar 1.2715 -0.0098 -0.8% -1.8% Dollar Index 81.5180 0.4340 0.5% 1.7% Baltic Freight 1127 -14 -1.2% -35.2% * In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson and Christine Stebbins. Editing by Bernadette Baum and Bob Burgdorfer)