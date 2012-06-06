* Corn, wheat bounce back as weaker dollar supports
* Soy gains for second straight session
* Argentine grain farmers call national sales freeze
* Markets edge higher, capped by Spain worry, ECB meet
(Updates to include U.S. settlement prices, new analyst quotes)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, June 6 U.S. grain markets rallied on
Wednesday, with corn up 3.3 percent, tracking gains in other
commodities as the dollar weakened and investors waded into
riskier assets on growing hopes for a solution to the euro zone
debt crisis.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, corn climbed to near a
two-week high while soybeans hit a one-week high, rising 2.7
percent for their biggest daily gain since March 30. Wheat also
rose as the greenback lost ground to the euro after the European
Central Bank left interest rates unchanged, as expected.
Argentine farmers halted grain sales in the first day of a
week-long strike over a government tax increase, which supported
the market. Months of farmer protests caused major disruption to
the country's food shipments four years ago, but this week's
strike is not expected to delay exports.
"These markets have exhausted the selling interest," said
Shawn McCambridge, an analyst at Jefferies Bache in Chicago.
CBOT July corn gained 18-3/4 cents to $5.86-1/4 per
bushel while CBOT July wheat was up 11 cents at
$6.24-1/4, a rise of 1.8 percent, with each contract rebounding
from declines on Tuesday.
"We got a reprieve from the bearish demand-related sentiment
and fund-related selling and, all the sudden, we came back into
focus on supplies," said Mike Zuzolo, analyst at Global
Commodity Analytics.
Wheat prices have been under pressure as U.S. farmers
harvest the winter wheat crop in the southern U.S. Plains, while
corn sank to a 1-1/2 year low last week amid expectations for a
record crop this fall.
But slow farmer sales and good demand by exporters and grain
users supported corn and soybeans, McCambridge said.
"Farmers are disgusted with the recent weakness in prices
and we don't have any (grain) movement to put pressure on the
front end of the market," he said.
July soybeans rose for the second straight day,
adding 36-3/4 cents to $13.86-1/4 per bushel, with additional
support from forecasts for lower production in Brazil, the
second largest global soy producer and exporter behind the
United States.
Top global commodities buyer China bought 120,000 tonnes of
U.S. soybeans, the U.S. Agriculture Department said early on
Wednesday in the second announcement of a large export sale to
the country this week.
Investment funds bought 8,000 soybean contracts on
Wednesday, most since mid-May, as well as 12,000 corn contracts
and 2,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said.
The dollar index, which measures the strength of the
greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.7 percent,
making dollar-priced commodities attractive for importers.
Stocks climbed for the second consecutive day while crude
oil was up about 2 percent and the Thomson Reuters Jefferies CRB
index of 19 commodities gained 1.2 percent.
In the U.S. Corn Belt, mostly benign weather was forecast
for the next couple of weeks with only light rainfall expected,
according to AccuWeather.
"There is a clear absence of rain in most forecasts for the
Midwest through at least Friday and perhaps on into the weekend
and this is supportive of prices," investor Dennis Gartman said
in a note to clients.
Prices at 2:52 p.m. CDT (1952 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 586.25 18.75 3.3% -9.3%
CBOT soy 1386.25 36.75 2.7% 15.7%
CBOT meal 414.60 14.60 3.7% 34.0%
CBOT soyoil 49.25 0.75 1.6% -5.5%
CBOT wheat 624.25 11.00 1.8% -4.4%
CBOT rice 1406.50 26.50 1.9% -3.7%
EU wheat 206.50 1.00 0.5% 2.0%
US crude 85.29 1.00 1.2% -13.7%
Dow Jones 12,384 256 2.1% 1.4%
Gold 1621.01 3.76 0.2% 3.7%
Euro/dollar 1.2569 0.0121 1.0% -2.9%
Dollar Index 82.2030 -0.6190 -0.8% 2.5%
Baltic Freight 878 -26 -2.9% -49.5%
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukrall in Singapore and
Valerie Parent in Paris; Editing by Alden Bentley, Bob
Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)