* U.S. corn rises for three out of four sessions * Soy up for third straight session, wheat firm * Weak dollar, hot U.S. weather bolster futures (Updates to include settlement prices, adds new quotes, fund totals) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, June 7 U.S. grains jumped on Thursday, with corn and soybeans climbing to a two-week high, as the dollar weakened, top global commodities buyer China cut interest rates and hot weather threatened to reduce yields in the United States. "It's a combination of the weather, extreme tightness in cash grains on both beans and corn, and the bullish tailwind of the outside markets," AgResource Co analyst Dan Basse said. "The weather is the most threatening. We need regular and significant rainfall before corn goes into pollination," Basse said. At the Chicago Board of Trade, new-crop December corn led the way higher, surging more than 3 percent for its biggest daily gain since October. New-crop soybeans also gained 3 percent, the largest one-day increase since March. Hot and dry weather in the United States could take the edge off what the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts to be a record-large corn crop. Analysts polled by Reuters predicted the USDA would cut the winter wheat harvest by 3.2 percent in a closely watched supply-and-demand report due next Tuesday, the first such report to be released during the new 21-hour trading schedule at the CBOT. CBOT July soybeans settled 41-3/4 cents higher at $14.28 per bushel after China, which imports roughly two-thirds of global soy exports, cut interest rates for the first time in four years in an effort to boost economic growth. Corn for July delivery ended 7-3/4 cents higher at $5.94 per bushel and CBOT July wheat rose 17-1/2 cents to $6.41-3/4, a nearly one-week high. Scattered showers are expected in the U.S. Midwest corn and soybean growing area over the next couple of weeks but the rains will miss a large portion of the crop belt, an agricultural meteorologist said. "There's a rain event in the Midwest that's supposed to be happening Sunday and ending Tuesday. That's going to be a closely watched rain event and if it does not meet expectations, the market will be extremely nervous," Citigroup analyst Sterling Smith said. The dollar sank to its lowest in more than a week against a basket of currencies, making commodities priced in the greenback more attractive to importers, in advance of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony in Washington. The dollar trimmed losses after Bernanke offered few hints of further monetary stimulus, weighing on some commodities markets including crude oil and gold. Grains held their gains, however, with additional support from an Argentine farmer strike and China's rate cut. China delivered twin surprises on interest rates on T hursday, cutting borrowing costs and giving banks additional flexibility to set competitive lending and deposit rates in a step along the path of liberalization. "The biggest influence today was the China interest rate story," Allendale Inc analyst Rich Nelson said. "The Argentine strike issue might give us a few more cargoes here and there," Nelson added, pointing to the possibility that export business could come to the United States. A sales freeze by farmers angry over government policies sharply cut the flow of corn and soy into Argentina's main export hub, boosting global prices as traders factored in the risk of supply interruptions. Growers in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of soymeal and soyoil, began a one-week strike o n W ednesday after a recent land tax hike in the biggest farming province revived long-standing tensions with the government. Citigroup's Smith said the strike was so far having little effect on the market. "The Argentine ports are well stocked at the moment, so if this goes on another week, it's not going to be a big deal," he said. "Farmer sales in Argentina and here in the U.S. have been running behind anyway." Prices at 3:27 p.m. CDT (2027 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 594.00 7.75 1.3% -8.1% CBOT soy 1428.00 41.75 3.0% 19.1% CBOT meal 425.50 10.90 2.6% 37.5% CBOT soyoil 50.39 1.14 2.3% -3.3% CBOT wheat 641.75 17.50 2.8% -1.7% CBOT rice 1422.50 16.00 1.1% -2.6% EU wheat 209.50 3.00 1.5% 3.5% US crude 83.74 -1.27 -1.5% -15.3% Dow Jones 12,461 46 0.4% 2.0% Gold 1589.34 -28.09 -1.7% 1.6% Euro/dollar 1.2559 -0.0016 -0.1% -3.0% Dollar Index 82.2700 -0.0510 -0.1% 2.6% Baltic Freight 872 -6 -0.7% -49.8% (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago and Hugh Bronstein in Buenos Aires; Editing by Dale Hudson)