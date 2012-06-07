* U.S. corn rises for three out of four sessions
* Soy up for third straight session, wheat firm
* Weak dollar, hot U.S. weather bolster futures
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, June 7 U.S. grains jumped on Thursday,
with corn and soybeans climbing to a two-week high, as the
dollar weakened, top global commodities buyer China cut interest
rates and hot weather threatened to reduce yields in the United
States.
"It's a combination of the weather, extreme tightness in
cash grains on both beans and corn, and the bullish tailwind of
the outside markets," AgResource Co analyst Dan Basse said.
"The weather is the most threatening. We need regular and
significant rainfall before corn goes into pollination," Basse
said.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, new-crop December corn
led the way higher, surging more than 3 percent for its biggest
daily gain since October. New-crop soybeans also gained 3
percent, the largest one-day increase since March.
Hot and dry weather in the United States could take the edge
off what the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts to be a
record-large corn crop.
Analysts polled by Reuters predicted the USDA would cut the
winter wheat harvest by 3.2 percent in a closely watched
supply-and-demand report due next Tuesday, the first such report
to be released during the new 21-hour trading schedule at the
CBOT.
CBOT July soybeans settled 41-3/4 cents higher at
$14.28 per bushel after China, which imports roughly two-thirds
of global soy exports, cut interest rates for the first time in
four years in an effort to boost economic growth.
Corn for July delivery ended 7-3/4 cents higher at
$5.94 per bushel and CBOT July wheat rose 17-1/2 cents to
$6.41-3/4, a nearly one-week high.
Scattered showers are expected in the U.S. Midwest corn and
soybean growing area over the next couple of weeks but the rains
will miss a large portion of the crop belt, an agricultural
meteorologist said.
"There's a rain event in the Midwest that's supposed to be
happening Sunday and ending Tuesday. That's going to be a
closely watched rain event and if it does not meet expectations,
the market will be extremely nervous," Citigroup analyst
Sterling Smith said.
The dollar sank to its lowest in more than a week
against a basket of currencies, making commodities priced in the
greenback more attractive to importers, in advance of U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony in Washington.
The dollar trimmed losses after Bernanke offered few hints
of further monetary stimulus, weighing on some commodities
markets including crude oil and gold.
Grains held their gains, however, with additional support
from an Argentine farmer strike and China's rate cut.
China delivered twin surprises on interest rates on
T hursday, cutting borrowing costs and giving banks additional
flexibility to set competitive lending and deposit rates in a
step along the path of liberalization.
"The biggest influence today was the China interest rate
story," Allendale Inc analyst Rich Nelson said.
"The Argentine strike issue might give us a few more cargoes
here and there," Nelson added, pointing to the possibility that
export business could come to the United States.
A sales freeze by farmers angry over government policies
sharply cut the flow of corn and soy into Argentina's main
export hub, boosting global prices as traders factored in the
risk of supply interruptions.
Growers in Argentina, the world's largest exporter of
soymeal and soyoil, began a one-week strike o n W ednesday after a
recent land tax hike in the biggest farming province revived
long-standing tensions with the government.
Citigroup's Smith said the strike was so far having little
effect on the market.
"The Argentine ports are well stocked at the moment, so if
this goes on another week, it's not going to be a big deal," he
said. "Farmer sales in Argentina and here in the U.S. have been
running behind anyway."
Prices at 3:27 p.m. CDT (2027 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 594.00 7.75 1.3% -8.1%
CBOT soy 1428.00 41.75 3.0% 19.1%
CBOT meal 425.50 10.90 2.6% 37.5%
CBOT soyoil 50.39 1.14 2.3% -3.3%
CBOT wheat 641.75 17.50 2.8% -1.7%
CBOT rice 1422.50 16.00 1.1% -2.6%
EU wheat 209.50 3.00 1.5% 3.5%
US crude 83.74 -1.27 -1.5% -15.3%
Dow Jones 12,461 46 0.4% 2.0%
Gold 1589.34 -28.09 -1.7% 1.6%
Euro/dollar 1.2559 -0.0016 -0.1% -3.0%
Dollar Index 82.2700 -0.0510 -0.1% 2.6%
Baltic Freight 872 -6 -0.7% -49.8%
(Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago and Hugh
Bronstein in Buenos Aires; Editing by Dale Hudson)