By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Oct 29 U.S. soybean futures fell 2.2
percent on Monday, their biggest daily slide in almost a month,
due to crop-friendly weather forecasts for top producer Brazil
and concerns about Hurricane Sandy's impact on the U.S.
financial sector.
The sell-off in soybeans pulled down wheat and corn,
although both grains were underpinned by problematic weather for
wheat in the southern U.S. Plains, Australia and elsewhere.
Soybeans led declines at the Chicago Board of Trade, falling
for a third straight session as forecasts called for improved
soybean planting weather in Brazil. The global grain trade is
counting on Brazil and Argentina to produce a bumper soy crop in
early 2013 after drought clipped the 2012 U.S. harvest as well
as the previous South American crop.
The Brazilian government has forecast that the country will
produce 80 million to 82.8 million tonnes of soybeans for the
2012/13 season, surpassing U.S. production of 77.8 million. The
U.S. Department of Agriculture has projected Brazil's crop at 81
million tonnes.
If crop forecasts are verified, Brazil and Argentina should
combine for slightly more than half of global soybean output for
2012/13, a factor that is magnifying the market impact of any
shifts in weather as farmers continue planting.
Local analyst Safras e Mercado said Brazil's soybean crop
was 28 percent seeded, down from 41 percent at this time a year
ago but above the average of 24 percent.
After soaking Brazil's southern soy states of Rio Grande do
Sul and Parana, storms are expected to move northward in early
November into the country's main center-west soy belt and
northeast regions, which need moisture.
"Northern Brazil is too dry but there are rains expected by
he end of the week into early next week, so there's a pretty
decent scenario in South America," said John Dee, meteorologist
for Global Weather Monitoring.
At the CBOT, most-active January soybeans settled down
34 cents, or 2.2 percent, at $15.27-1/4 per bushel. December
wheat ended down 5-3/4 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $8.58 a
bushel, and December corn fell 3/4 cent, or 0.1 percent,
at $7.37 a bushel.
HURRICANE SANDY
Uncertainty about Hurricane Sandy, which began lashing the
U.S. East Coast, also appeared to pressure the markets. The
storm, which could become the largest ever to hit the United
States, shut trading on Wall Street and closed U.S. government
offices.
U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed again on Tuesday,
but the two-largest U.S. stock exchange operators, NYSE Euronext
NYX.N and Nasdaq OMX Group NDAQ.O, intend to reopen Wednesday,
conditions permitting.
"This storm is coming on more aggressively than the trade
was prepared for, meaning that the ability of the banks and
exchanges to re-open within one to two days is now probably
being questioned by a lot of the New York traders," said Mike
Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics in Lafayette,
Indiana.
"I am picking up word that maybe the funds in New York are
limiting and reducing their risk because of this hurricane, and
that was probably the exposure on the long bean side," Zuzolo
added.
The weekly U.S. crop progress report, normally released on
Monday afternoons, will be delayed as the federal government
closes down ahead of Sandy, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
said, adding that the rescheduled release time would be
announced as soon as offices reopen.
Sandy is unlikely to have a direct impact on U.S. crops
although it may disrupt the transport of grain, analysts said.
WORRISOME WHEAT WEATHER
Wheat fell on spillover pressure from soybeans as well as
disappointing weekly U.S. export data. The USDA reported export
inspections of U.S. wheat in the latest week at 9.7 million
bushels, down 40 percent from 16.4 million the previous week.
"Unless we get some supportive export news, the path of
least resistance is lower," said Shawn McCambridge, grains
analyst with Jefferies Bache in Chicago.
Also bearish, the U.S. dollar index rose to a
six-week high on uncertainty over whether Greece can agree to a
deal on austerity and with no sign of when Spain might request
aid. A firmer dollar makes dollar-denominated
commodities, including grains, less competitive on the world
market.
But concerns about unfavorable weather in several key
wheat-exporting countries, including Australia and the southern
U.S. Plains, underpinned values.
Technical buying limited losses in the corn market. CBOT
December corn rebounded after holding support at its
mid-October low of $7.32-1/2, and the contract settled at $7.37,
a tick above its 100-day moving average at $7.36-3/4. December
corn has not closed below its 100-day average since mid-June.
In a reminder of weak export demand for U.S. corn, private
Egyptian interests have in past days purchased about 180,000
tonnes of corn from South America, European traders said
Monday. It was thought largely to have been bought from
Argentina, traders said.
Prices at 2:50 p.m. CDT (1950 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 737.00 -0.75 -0.1% 14.0%
CBOT soy 1527.25 -34.00 -2.2% 27.4%
CBOT meal 472.50 -10.90 -2.3% 52.7%
CBOT soyoil 50.18 -0.78 -1.5% -3.7%
CBOT wheat 858.00 -5.75 -0.7% 31.4%
CBOT rice 1473.00 -6.50 -0.4% 0.9%
EU wheat 263.00 -1.25 -0.5% 29.9%
US crude 85.14 -1.14 -1.3% -13.9%
Dow Jones 0 0 0.0% -100.0%
Gold 1709.26 -1.48 -0.1% 9.3%
Euro/dollar 1.2904 -0.0034 -0.3% -0.3%
Dollar Index 80.2340 0.1660 0.2% 0.1%
Baltic Freight 1048 -1 -0.1% -39.7%
(Additional reporting by Valerie Parent, Colin Packham and
Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Anthony Barker, Peter
Galloway, Bob Burgdorfer and David Gregorio)