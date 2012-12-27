* Soy dips but leads 2012 commodity gains
* U.S. wheat extends fall to nearly six-month low
* Grains pare losses after U.S. House calls Sunday session
(Updates with closing prices, news on fiscal cliff talks)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 27 U.S. grain and
soybean futures lost ground on Thursday as worries about the
"fiscal cliff" weighed on commodities despite signs of bullish
supply and demand fundamentals for some crops.
The nearby March wheat contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade slid to a near six-month low, before recovering in part
and finishing with modest losses shared by soybeans and corn.
In the wake of President Barack Obama's return to Washington
to restart negotiations over the federal budget, U.S. equities
also traded lower.
"The whole commodity world feels this fiscal cliff is going
to be deflationary," said Chris Manns, president of Traders
Group Inc in Chicago. "It's going to be fewer dollars chasing
fewer goods and services if we fall off the fiscal cliff."
Late in the grain-trading session, however, news broke that
the U.S. House of Representatives will hold a work session on
Sunday, one day before the Dec. 31 deadline for reaching a deal
to avert the fiscal cliff. Without a deal, the deadline would
trigger spending cuts and tax increases.
Wheat, corn and soybeans all pared their losses in the final
minutes of trading.
Chicago soybeans and wheat are, despite big losses this
quarter, heading for the largest yearly gains of the 19
components of the commodities benchmark Reuters Jefferies CRB
Index. Both are up about 18 percent on the year,
boosted by drought-related production declines in key growing
regions.
But concerns about the struggling U.S. winter wheat crop and
growing-season weather for South American corn and soybean crops
are secondary to fears about the fiscal crisis, Manns said, with
thin holiday-season trading volumes leaving grain markets
vulnerable to quick turns.
With the U.S. fiscal cliff" in mind, large speculators have
slashed their bullish bets on corn to the smallest level since
June and boosted their net short position in Chicago wheat to
the highest since May, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission showed last week.
Chicago March wheat fell 2-1/4 cents, or 0.3 percent,
to $7.72-1/4 a bushel, after dropping to $7.64-1/2 earlier, the
lowest price since early July.
"Now you're looking to see if you can get to some (low
prices) where U.S. wheat will look more enticing," said Dax
Wedemeyer, a broker and analyst at Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.
U.S. soft red winter wheat, the type traded at the CBOT, has
become the cheapest milling wheat in the world. An absence of
fresh export sales, however, has kept a lid on futures prices.
Traders were monitoring crop weather in the southern U.S.
Plains hard red winter wheat region, where cold temperatures
this week raised the threat of crop damage from winterkill.
Chicago Board Of Trade January soybeans dipped 5-3/4
cents, or 0.4 percent, to $14.18-3/4 a bushel, while March corn
shed 1-3/4 cent, or 0.3 percent, to $6.91-1/2 a bushel,
pressured by long liquidation.
Soybeans were underpinned by the USDA's report on Wednesday
of sales of 115,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and 108,000
tonnes to unknown destinations, both for delivery in 2012/13.
The USDA will release its weekly report of grain and soy
export sales on Friday morning.
The soybean market has been weighed down in recent weeks by
forecasts for record production in South America, where crops
are experiencing largely favorable weather.
The wet areas of Argentina were expected to turn drier in
the next two weeks, easing concerns about excess moisture, while
welcome rains were forecast later this week and next week for
parts of central Brazil.
Overall, fundamental conditions of supply and demand are
becoming more bullish amid unfavorable dry weather for winter
wheat in the southern U.S. Plains and recent soybean purchases
by China, Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics,
said in a note to clients.
"I think most people are looking for late January to start
revving up (prices) again," Manns said. They're "waiting for the
hit, the selloff, and then look for cheap grains, or cheap gold,
or cheap anything, to get back into the market again."
Prices at 2:19 p.m. CST (2018 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 691.50 -1.75 -0.3% 7.0%
CBOT soy 1418.75 -5.75 -0.4% 18.4%
CBOT meal 429.80 -1.50 -0.4% 38.9%
CBOT soyoil 48.29 0.00 0.0% -7.3%
CBOT wheat 772.25 -2.25 -0.3% 18.3%
CBOT rice 1499.50 -15.50 -1.0% 2.7%
EU wheat 250.00 -5.50 -2.2% 23.5%
US crude 91.09 0.11 0.1% -7.8%
Dow Jones 13,053 -61 -0.5% 6.8%
Gold 1663.90 4.41 0.3% 6.4%
Euro/dollar 1.3240 0.0017 0.1% 2.3%
Dollar Index 79.6030 -0.0180 0.0% -0.7%
Baltic Freight 699 -1 -0.1% -59.8%
(Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Valerie
Parent in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Anthony Barker, John Wallace and Steve Orlofsky)