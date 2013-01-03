* Hopes of bumper South American crop
* U.S. wheat falls on stronger dollar
* Good weather forecast for last leg of Argentine planting
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Jan 3 U.S. soybean prices fell for the
third consecutive trading session on Thursday, extending losses
after China, the world's biggest soy importer, cancelled orders
from the United States on expectations for bumper crops in
South America.
Private exporters on Thursday reported the cancellation of
315,000 tonnes of soybeans sold to China for delivery this
marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.
Corn and wheat eased to their lowest levels since July and
late June, respectively, as the market tracked the weakness in
soybean futures and a stronger dollar.
"Financial markets are having a boom but soybeans and wheat
are being pressured by bearish fundamentals," said Ker Chung
Yang, senior investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"Crop conditions for soybeans and corn look good in South
America and that will continue to impact prices and we have yet
to see a pick up in demand for U.S. wheat."
Forecasts of improving weather in Argentina have offset
fears about the impact of widespread flooding earlier in the
season.
In Brazil, isolated showers on Wednesday were limited to
southern and west-central Minas Gerais, south-central Sao Paulo
and northeastern Mato Grosso. Rains may reach most of Brazil in
the next 10 days, aiding corn and soybean growth, said Joel
Widenor, meteorologist for Commodity Weather Group.
But Widenor said the rains may be too late to reverse
December corn and soybean losses in eastern Mato Grosso and
Goias.
Rains will increase in Argentina this weekend into Monday,
including needed rains into cotton and minor corn and soybean
areas in far northern areas, Widenor said.
"Given December rainfall, this will leave Cordoba, where up
to 25 percent of corn and soybeans are grown, at most risk for
some slowly developing dryness," he said. The hottest weather is
likely next week, when highs will intermittently spike into the
90s (degrees Fahrenheit) and low 100s F, Widenor said.
Dry weather that has allowed Argentine farmers to speed soy
and corn planting is expected to last until mid-January, setting
the stage for big harvests as early-season flooding gives way to
a blazing Southern Hemisphere summer sun.
Growers in most of the main crop belt have stepped up the
pace of planting over the last two weeks and analysts say the
acreage lost to flooding should be offset by wider seedings in
outlying parts of the country.
At 8:32 a.m. CST (1432 GMT) Chicago Board Of Trade March
soybeans were down 18-1/2 cents per bushel at $13.73-3/4,
March wheat was down 1 cent at $7.54-1/4 and March corn
was down 4 at $6.86-3/4.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has forecast Argentina,
the world's biggest supplier of soyoil and soymeal, will produce
55 million tonnes of soybeans this season, up from 41 million in
2011/12.
Brazil, the world's second largest soybean exporter, is
forecast to produce 81 million tonnes this year, up from 66.5
million tonnes in 2012, according to the USDA.
Soybean oil, which climbed 2.8 percent on Wednesday,
was down 0.30 cent per lb but was underpinned by U.S.
legislation on favorable tax perks for the biodiesel industry.
The $1 a gallon tax credit for biodiesel will run through
2013 at a cost of more than $2 billion under a provision of the
mammoth legislation passed by Congress late on Tuesday.
Wheat prices, which had rallied last year due to the drought
in the United States, remained weak as poor demand for U.S.
supplies persisted, although traders expect purchases to pick up
with prices now at their lowest since July.
Prices at 8:36 a.m. CST (1436 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 686.75 -4.00 -0.6% 6.2%
CBOT soy 1388.00 -17.50 -1.3% 15.8%
CBOT meal 400.00 -7.10 -1.7% 29.3%
CBOT soyoil 50.22 -0.30 -0.6% -3.6%
CBOT wheat 754.75 -0.50 -0.1% 15.6%
CBOT rice .00 0.00 0.0% -100.0%
EU wheat 252.75 1.50 0.6% 24.8%
US crude 93.08 -0.07 0.0% -5.8%
Dow Jones 13,367 -46 -0.3% 9.4%
Gold 1676.90 -9.45 -0.6% 7.2%
Euro/dollar 1.3105 -0.0079 -0.6% 1.2%
Dollar Index 80.1130 0.2680 0.3% -0.1%
Baltic Freight 700 2 0.3% -59.7%
(Additional reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Grant McCool)