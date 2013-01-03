* Hopes of bumper South American crop * U.S. wheat falls on stronger dollar * Good weather forecast for last leg of Argentine planting (Updates prices, adds China details, South America weather, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, Jan 3 U.S. soybean prices fell for the third consecutive trading session on Thursday, extending losses after China, the world's biggest soy importer, cancelled orders from the United States on expectations for bumper crops in South America. Private exporters on Thursday reported the cancellation of 315,000 tonnes of soybeans sold to China for delivery this marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Corn and wheat eased to their lowest levels since July and late June, respectively, as the market tracked the weakness in soybean futures and a stronger dollar. "Financial markets are having a boom but soybeans and wheat are being pressured by bearish fundamentals," said Ker Chung Yang, senior investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Crop conditions for soybeans and corn look good in South America and that will continue to impact prices and we have yet to see a pick up in demand for U.S. wheat." Forecasts of improving weather in Argentina have offset fears about the impact of widespread flooding earlier in the season. In Brazil, isolated showers on Wednesday were limited to southern and west-central Minas Gerais, south-central Sao Paulo and northeastern Mato Grosso. Rains may reach most of Brazil in the next 10 days, aiding corn and soybean growth, said Joel Widenor, meteorologist for Commodity Weather Group. But Widenor said the rains may be too late to reverse December corn and soybean losses in eastern Mato Grosso and Goias. Rains will increase in Argentina this weekend into Monday, including needed rains into cotton and minor corn and soybean areas in far northern areas, Widenor said. "Given December rainfall, this will leave Cordoba, where up to 25 percent of corn and soybeans are grown, at most risk for some slowly developing dryness," he said. The hottest weather is likely next week, when highs will intermittently spike into the 90s (degrees Fahrenheit) and low 100s F, Widenor said. Dry weather that has allowed Argentine farmers to speed soy and corn planting is expected to last until mid-January, setting the stage for big harvests as early-season flooding gives way to a blazing Southern Hemisphere summer sun. Growers in most of the main crop belt have stepped up the pace of planting over the last two weeks and analysts say the acreage lost to flooding should be offset by wider seedings in outlying parts of the country. At 8:32 a.m. CST (1432 GMT) Chicago Board Of Trade March soybeans were down 18-1/2 cents per bushel at $13.73-3/4, March wheat was down 1 cent at $7.54-1/4 and March corn was down 4 at $6.86-3/4. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has forecast Argentina, the world's biggest supplier of soyoil and soymeal, will produce 55 million tonnes of soybeans this season, up from 41 million in 2011/12. Brazil, the world's second largest soybean exporter, is forecast to produce 81 million tonnes this year, up from 66.5 million tonnes in 2012, according to the USDA. Soybean oil, which climbed 2.8 percent on Wednesday, was down 0.30 cent per lb but was underpinned by U.S. legislation on favorable tax perks for the biodiesel industry. The $1 a gallon tax credit for biodiesel will run through 2013 at a cost of more than $2 billion under a provision of the mammoth legislation passed by Congress late on Tuesday. Wheat prices, which had rallied last year due to the drought in the United States, remained weak as poor demand for U.S. supplies persisted, although traders expect purchases to pick up with prices now at their lowest since July. Prices at 8:36 a.m. CST (1436 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 686.75 -4.00 -0.6% 6.2% CBOT soy 1388.00 -17.50 -1.3% 15.8% CBOT meal 400.00 -7.10 -1.7% 29.3% CBOT soyoil 50.22 -0.30 -0.6% -3.6% CBOT wheat 754.75 -0.50 -0.1% 15.6% CBOT rice .00 0.00 0.0% -100.0% EU wheat 252.75 1.50 0.6% 24.8% US crude 93.08 -0.07 0.0% -5.8% Dow Jones 13,367 -46 -0.3% 9.4% Gold 1676.90 -9.45 -0.6% 7.2% Euro/dollar 1.3105 -0.0079 -0.6% 1.2% Dollar Index 80.1130 0.2680 0.3% -0.1% Baltic Freight 700 2 0.3% -59.7% (Additional reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Grant McCool)