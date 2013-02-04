* Soybeans up 1 pct on unfavorable South American weather
* U.S. confirms more sales of soybeans to China
* Corn, wheat shed earlier gains on low export inspections
(Updates with closing prices)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, Feb 4 U.S. soybeans rose 1 percent on
Monday to a seven-week high on steady export demand and as
unfavorable weather in South America slowed the harvest in
northern Brazil and threatened crops in Argentina.
Corn fell for a second consecutive session on concerns about
demand after a government report showed export inspections last
week were lighter than anticipated, while wheat prices eased on
forecasts for rain in the drought-hit southern Plains.
Sinking crude oil and equities markets and a firmer U.S.
dollar added pressure in corn and wheat, offsetting spillover
support from the higher soybean market.
Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics, said
that for soybeans, "the fear has been resurrected this morning
that not only do we have weather issues in South America, but
we're not slowing the demand down here in the United States like
we need to. That was exacerbated today by another new sale to
China, half of which was old-crop."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed on Monday
private sales of 116,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China, with
58,000 tonnes of it for shipment in the current marketing year,
which ends Aug. 31.
The weather in Brazil was mostly favorable for crops, but
recent rain trimmed yields and stalled the harvest in parts of
the country.
Local Brazilian consultancy AgRural on Monday lowered its
soy crop forecast from a month earlier on crop-reducing
rains.
Meanwhile, dry conditions remain an issue in Argentina's
crop growing areas.
"There will be some rains, but it's still drier than average
in Argentina. It continues to draw down soil moisture reserves
headed into the critical reproductive stage of development, so
that's not good," said Global Weather Monitoring meteorologist
John Dee.
Argentina is the world's No. 3 soybean and corn exporter
after the United States and Brazil. Consumer nations are hoping
it can provide ample supplies of both crops to bolster world
food stocks.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans rose 14-1/2
cents, or 1 percent, to $14.88-3/4 per bushel, rising for the
sixth time in seven sessions.
CORN, WHEAT DECLINE
Corn and wheat were higher early, but came under pressure
after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported at midmorning
that export inspections of both grains declined last week.
An estimated 5.348 million bushels of corn and 15.206
million bushels of wheat were inspected for export in the week
ended Jan. 31, USDA said. That was below trade estimates for
inspections of 15 million to 20 million bushels of corn and 20
million to 25 million bushels of wheat.
A sale of U.S. wheat to Egypt in a snap tender over the
weekend was encouraging, but traders said the volume, just a
single 60,000-tonne cargo, was disappointing.
CBOT March corn shed 1-3/4 cents, or 0.2 percent, to
$7.34-1/4 a bushel. CBOT March wheat dipped 2-3/4 cents,
or 0.4 percent, to $7.62-1/4 a bushel.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 4,000 corn contracts
and 3,000 wheat contracts, but bought a net 5,000 soybean
contracts on the day, trade sources said.
Prices at 2:45 p.m. CST (2045 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 734.25 -1.75 -0.2% 5.2%
CBOT soy 1488.75 14.50 1.0% 4.9%
CBOT meal 434.30 6.10 1.4% 3.3%
CBOT soyoil 53.11 0.12 0.2% 8.0%
CBOT wheat 763.00 -2.00 -0.3% -1.9%
CBOT rice 1591.00 35.00 2.3% 7.1%
EU wheat 247.50 -1.00 -0.4% -1.1%
US crude 96.17 -1.60 -1.6% 4.7%
Dow Jones 13,890 -120 -0.9% 6.0%
Gold 1673.51 6.97 0.4% 0.0%
Euro/dollar 1.3515 -0.0125 -0.9% 2.4%
Dollar Index 79.5520 0.4270 0.5% -0.3%
Baltic Freight 745 -5 -0.7% 6.6%
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Sybille
de La Hamaide in Paris and Sam Nelson in Chicago; Editing by
Grant McCool and Andre Grenon)