* Corn falls for first time in six sessions * Wheat drops after Friday jump, nearby soy flat * Slower Chinese growth in Q1 hits commodities prices * U.S. faces cold, wet weather; USDA crop report eyed (Updates with analyst's comment, prices, previous dateline PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Rod Nickel WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 15 U.S. grain and soybean futures fell on Monday as they joined in a broad slide in commodities fuelled by lower-than-expected Chinese growth, but losses were limited by continuing concerns about adverse crop weather in the United States. Commodity markets were rattled by official data showing that economic growth in China slowed in the first three months of 2013 to 7.7 percent from 7.9 percent in the final quarter of last year. "We saw pretty much across the board commodities coming under pressure, enough to squeeze out some of the weaker positions," said Shawn McCambridge, grains analyst with Jefferies Bache in Chicago. The concerns about China, the world's top consumer of raw materials, added to bearish sentiment in grain markets linked to the prospect for a rebound in supply this year after weather-hit harvests in several major producing countries during 2012. In a sign of this bearish outlook, large speculators cut their net long positions in Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures, leaving them with their biggest net short position in corn since June 2010. Wheat fell most sharply, giving up all of a 2.4 percent rise from Friday that was linked to weather worries and Chinese interest in importing U.S. wheat. CBOT May wheat fell 2.6 percent, or 18-3/4 cents, to $6.96 a bushel by 9:00 a.m. CDT (1400 GMT), tumbling through key support levels at the 30-day and 40-day moving averages. May corn lost 1.1 percent, or 7 cents, to $6.51-1/2, and May soybeans were flat at $14.13 after Friday's two-week peak of $14.19. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday reported the sale of 480,000 tonnes of U.S. soft red winter wheat to China for the new marketing year 2013/14. The second major wheat sale reported to China in four days was mildly supportive but was widely expected, McCambridge said. Wheat was underpinned by concern that some crops had suffered frost damage last week, and the market was looking towards a weekly crop report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture after the market close on Monday for a clearer indicator. "We've seen wheat bounce back many times and the general assumption right now is some damage took place, but just how much is a bit uncertain and will come out in the days ahead," McCambridge said. Agricultural meteorologists say temperatures this week might fall to the 20-to-30-degree Fahrenheit range in the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region, posing a threat of more damage. Weather risks for developing wheat crops and corn that is starting to be planted helped curb losses compared to other commodity markets, after already helping grains shake off macro-related weakness in commodities on Friday. "The biggest uncertainty that could derail the outlook of easing grain prices this year and next is the weather outlook," Citigroup analysts said in a note. "Current conditions impacted by the short soil moisture levels from the 2012 drought and the unusually long-lasting cold winter weather ... across the Corn Belt are less promising when compared year-on-year." Wet and cold weather in the U.S. crop belt is delaying initial corn plantings, a situation that could take some of the edge off expectations for a very big planted area. New-crop corn contracts fell faster than the old-crop months, however, as rainy conditions providing crucial moisture to U.S. Midwest soil moisture outweighed concerns about planting delays. "It's above all the next two weeks that will set the tone for the season," French grains consultancy Agritel said. "The weather in the United States should therefore clearly dominate the market in the coming days." The soybean market was pressured by a sharp drop in crude oil, but underpinned by strong nearby demand from processors and slow farmer sales of old-crop supplies. Soybean spot basis bids rose sharply at processors and river terminals around the U.S. Midwest on Friday as rising futures and the strongest bids ever for this time of year failed to entice farmer selling. Prices at 9:00 a.m. CDT (1400 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 651.50 -7.00 -1.1% -6.7% CBOT soy 1413.00 0.00 0.0% -0.4% CBOT meal 398.20 -2.00 -0.5% -5.3% CBOT soyoil 49.10 -0.13 -0.3% -0.1% CBOT wheat 696.00 -18.75 -2.6% -10.5% CBOT rice 1568.00 -14.00 -0.9% 5.5% EU wheat 247.25 -2.25 -0.9% -1.2% Baltic Freight 876 1 0.1% 25.3% (Additional reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jim Marshall)