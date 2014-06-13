* Short-covering, technical buying lift soybeans
* Corn up on bargain buying; good weather limits gains
* Wheat rally fades on harvest pressure
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to close,
adds weekly trends, fund buying and selling totals)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, June 13 U.S. soybean futures rose on
Friday in a short-covering and technical-buying rebound a day
after a steep drop to a 2-1/2 month low.
Corn rose for a second straight day on bargain buying after
hitting a four-month low at midweek, but good weather around the
U.S. Midwest bolstered expectations for a large autumn harvest
and capped gains.
Wheat closed mixed as early-session short covering faded and
prices retreated on weak global demand for U.S. wheat and rising
supplies from an advancing harvest in the Northern Hemisphere.
All three markets posted weekly declines, soybeans for the
third straight week and corn and wheat for the fifth week in a
row.
"Profit taking hit these markets ahead of the weekend. It's
been a very tough week, certainly for soybeans after yesterday's
slide," said Rich Nelson, chief strategist with consultancy
Allendale Inc.
Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans rose 10-1/2
cents, or 0.7 percent, to $14.25-3/4 a bushel after failing to
breach technical support at its 100-day moving average of
$14.11-1/4. The contract fell 2.1 percent in the week.
CBOT July corn added 3 cents to $4.47 a bushel, up 0.7
percent on the day but down 2.6 percent in the week.
CBOT July wheat gained 3/4 cent to $5.86 per bushel
after earlier hitting a four-month low of $5.83-1/2. The 5.2
percent weekly decline was the steepest in a month.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 4,000 corn contracts
and 5,000 soybean contracts on the day and sold a net 2,000
wheat contracts, trade sources said.
Nearby soybean prices have fallen sharply over recent weeks
but remained at a sizable premium to post-harvest prices due to
very tight U.S. supplies.
The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) on Monday
is expected to estimate the U.S. soybean crush in May at 126.984
million bushels, according to a Reuters poll.
Analysts noted that the marketing-year-to-date crush was
above a year ago and processors will need to cut back
significantly this summer to meet the government's crushing
estimate.
"Those NOPA crush estimates imply some pretty tough issues
for the soybean market for the next few weeks," Nelson said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday cut its
forecast for U.S. 2013/14 end-stocks to 125 million bushels, a
10-year low.
Closely followed analytical firm Informa Economics trimmed
its 2014 U.S. soybean acreage forecast at midmorning and left
corn plantings unchanged from its previous estimate. The lower
soybean forecast underpinned new-crop futures.
Wheat prices remained anchored by rising supplies from an
accelerating Northern Hemisphere harvest and abundant global
supplies, despite expectations for a smaller U.S. hard red
winter wheat crop.
RIC Name Last Pct Net Close
Change Change
1Cc1 CORN JUL4 447.50 0.68 3 444.00
1Sc1 SOYBEANS JUL4 1426.75 0.74 10.5 1415.25
1SMc1 SOY MEAL JUL4 467.20 -0.28 -1.3 469.20
1BOc1 SOYBEAN OIL JUL4 39.73 2.88 1.11 38.58
1Wc1 WHEAT SRW JUL4 585.25 0.13 0.75 585.25
1RRc1 ROUGH RICE JUL4 14.51 0.62 0.09 14.42
BL2c1 M.WHEAT EUR NOV4 187.25 -0.27 -0.5 187.75
CLc1 LIGHT CRUDE JUL4 106.66 0.12 0.13 106.53
.DJI DJ INDU AVERAGE 16768.87 0.21 34.68 16734.19
XAU= GOLD 1275.84 2.98 1272.86
.BADI BALTIC EXCH DRY 906 -3.51 -33 939
.DXY US DOLLAR INDEX 80.635 0.07 0.059 80.576
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Sybille
de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Pravin Char, Meredith
Mazzilli and David Gregorio)