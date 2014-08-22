* Pro Farmer sees bigger U.S. corn crop than USDA
* Old-crop U.S. soy supply tightens ahead of bumper harvest
* U.S. output expectations limit gains in deferred soy, corn
* MGEX wheat climbs on concerns about rains hurting crop
(Updates with Pro Farmer crop estimates, analyst comment,
closing prices)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Aug 22 Nearby U.S. soybean futures
climbed to a one-week high on Friday as U.S. processors
scrambled to find scarce old-crop supplies, with the start of
the next harvest still at least a month away in the Midwest.
MGEX spring wheat futures touched a two-week high amid
concerns about excessive rains hurting crops in key production
areas of the northern U.S. Plains. New-crop corn and soybeans,
meanwhile, crept higher, although expectations for large
harvests limited gains.
Pro Farmer, a farm advisory service, projected U.S. 2014
corn production at a record 14.093 billion bushels, based on a
yield of 169.3 bushels per acre. The U.S. Department of
Agriculture last week estimated the crop at a record high of
14.032 billion bushels on a yield of 167.4 bushels.
Karl Setzer, grain solutions team leader for MaxYield
Cooperative in Iowa, said he agreed with Pro Farmer's estimates
but thought the harvest may get smaller due to dryness.
"We do have a good crop going, but it's a long way from what
I'd call perfect," Setzer said.
New-crop December corn added 0.7 percent to end at
$3.71-1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade, while November
soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $10.42 a bushel.
Nearby September soybeans ended up 2.6 percent at
$11.66 a bushel after soaring to a session high of $11.70-1/2,
the highest price for a front-month contract on a daily
continuation chart since Aug. 14.
The supply situation for soybeans will change dramatically
in a few weeks as upcoming harvests will replenish inventories
drained by strong demand from domestic processors and importers.
Until then, "processors are falling all over each other to
get whatever supplies they can," said Jason Britt, president of
Central States Commodities, a brokerage in Kansas City,
Missouri.
Pro Farmer forecast U.S. soybean production at 3.812 billion
bushels, with an average yield of 45.35 bushels per acre. Last
week, the USDA pegged the crop at an all-time high of 3.816
billion bushels, with a yield of 45.4 bushels per acre.
The Pro Farmer tour fuelled expectations among analysts that
the USDA will raise its national corn yield forecast.
"The question is simply how high and how soon will the yield
number jump," said Kevin Van Trump, chief executive of Farm
Direction, a consultancy based in Missouri.
CBOT December wheat advanced 1.2 percent to $5.62-1/4
a bushel after touching a session high of $5.70-1/2, its highest
price since Aug. 15. MGEX September wheat added 1.8
percent to $6.26-3/4 a bushel. The contract hit a session high
of $6.32 a bushel, its highest prices since Aug. 8.
(Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and
Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy; editing
by Michael Urquhart and Matthew Lewis)