* Black Sea export concerns trigger buying * Corn, soy gains limited by harvest expectations * CBOT wheat breaks through technical resistance (Adds closing prices, details on soybeans) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Aug 28 U.S. wheat futures rose 1.7 percent to a three-week high on Thursday, supported by concerns that escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia would curtail shipments from those two key grain exporters, traders said. "The grains were reasonably stable overnight, until it was reported this morning that Russian troops were launching offensives in southeastern Ukraine," Matt Zeller, director of market information at INTL FCStone, said in a note to clients. "That has perked up the wheat trade in a hurry, and generously donated a few cents to corn and bean causes." The jump in wheat prices was the biggest in nearly two weeks but strength in corn and soybeans was muted by expectations of a big harvest and beneficial weather forecasts that will shepherd the crops through their late stages of development. Deferred soybeans ended higher despite the weather outlook but the front-month September soybean contract closed lower on profit taking in volatile trade ahead of its first notice day on Friday. Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat for September delivery closed 9-1/4 cents higher at $5.56-1/2 a bushel, the highest for the front-month contract since hitting $5.68 on Aug. 7. CBOT December wheat, the most actively traded wheat contract, was 9-1/2 cents higher at $5.71-3/4 a bushel. December wheat received additional support from technical buyers after passing through resistance at its 50-day moving average for the first time since May 14. Ukraine's president said on Thursday that Russian forces had entered his country and Russian-backed separatists had swept into the southeastern city of Novoazovsk on the Sea of Azov coast and threatened other areas. "The crisis is getting closer to Mariupol," a key trading port, a trader said, although there was no indication yet the situation would hurt Ukraine's wheat exports. Ukraine kept grain exports at a high level in August, shipping 2.17 million tonnes of grains from Aug. 1 to 26, of which there were 1.19 million tonnes of wheat, agriculture consultancy UkrAgroConsult said on Thursday. CBOT September soybeans were 12 cents lower at $10.73-3/4 a bushel in volatile trading ahead of the first notice day for the contract. New-crop November, the first contract to track what is expected to be a record harvest in the United States, was up 5 cents at $10.28-3/4 a bushel. CBOT September corn was 5-3/4 cents higher at $3.61-3/4 a bushel while new-crop December gained 4-1/4 cents to $3.69-1/4. "Late-season rains remain hugely beneficial for the bulk of those crops, with lots more moving through today," INTL FCStone's Zeller added. RIC Name Last Pct Net Pvs Change Change Close 1Cc1 CORN SEP4 361.75 1.62 5.75 356 1Sc1 SOYBEANS SEP4 1073.75 -1.11 -12 1085.75 1SMc1 SOY MEAL SEP4 433.2 4.01 16.7 416.5 1BOc1 SOYBEAN OIL SEP4 32.64 -0.09 -0.03 32.67 1Wc1 WHEAT SRW SEP4 556.5 1.69 9.25 547.25 1RRc1 ROUGH RICE SEP4 12.685 -0.86 -0.11 12.795 BL2c1 M.WHEAT EUR NOV4 175 0.86 1.5 173.5 CLc1 LIGHT CRUDE OCT4 94.55 0.71 0.67 93.88 .DJI DJ INDU AVERAGE 17088.24 -0.2 -33.77 17122.01 XAU= GOLD 1290.1 #N/A 7.65 1282.45 .BADI BALTIC EXCH DRY 1119 5.27 56 1063 .DXY US DOLLAR INDEX 82.473 0.05 0.045 82.428 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Valerie Parent and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Leslie Adler and Andrew Hay)