* Black Sea export concerns trigger buying
* Corn, soy gains limited by harvest expectations
* CBOT wheat breaks through technical resistance
(Adds closing prices, details on soybeans)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Aug 28 U.S. wheat futures rose 1.7
percent to a three-week high on Thursday, supported by concerns
that escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia would
curtail shipments from those two key grain exporters, traders
said.
"The grains were reasonably stable overnight, until it was
reported this morning that Russian troops were launching
offensives in southeastern Ukraine," Matt Zeller, director of
market information at INTL FCStone, said in a note to clients.
"That has perked up the wheat trade in a hurry, and generously
donated a few cents to corn and bean causes."
The jump in wheat prices was the biggest in nearly two weeks
but strength in corn and soybeans was muted by expectations of a
big harvest and beneficial weather forecasts that will shepherd
the crops through their late stages of development.
Deferred soybeans ended higher despite the weather outlook
but the front-month September soybean contract closed
lower on profit taking in volatile trade ahead of its first
notice day on Friday.
Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat for September
delivery closed 9-1/4 cents higher at $5.56-1/2 a bushel,
the highest for the front-month contract since hitting $5.68 on
Aug. 7. CBOT December wheat, the most actively traded
wheat contract, was 9-1/2 cents higher at $5.71-3/4 a bushel.
December wheat received additional support from technical
buyers after passing through resistance at its 50-day moving
average for the first time since May 14.
Ukraine's president said on Thursday that Russian forces had
entered his country and Russian-backed separatists had swept
into the southeastern city of Novoazovsk on the Sea of Azov
coast and threatened other areas.
"The crisis is getting closer to Mariupol," a key trading
port, a trader said, although there was no indication yet the
situation would hurt Ukraine's wheat exports.
Ukraine kept grain exports at a high level in August,
shipping 2.17 million tonnes of grains from Aug. 1 to 26, of
which there were 1.19 million tonnes of wheat, agriculture
consultancy UkrAgroConsult said on Thursday.
CBOT September soybeans were 12 cents lower at
$10.73-3/4 a bushel in volatile trading ahead of the first
notice day for the contract. New-crop November, the first
contract to track what is expected to be a record harvest in the
United States, was up 5 cents at $10.28-3/4 a bushel.
CBOT September corn was 5-3/4 cents higher at
$3.61-3/4 a bushel while new-crop December gained 4-1/4
cents to $3.69-1/4.
"Late-season rains remain hugely beneficial for the bulk of
those crops, with lots more moving through today," INTL
FCStone's Zeller added.
RIC Name Last Pct Net Pvs
Change Change Close
1Cc1 CORN SEP4 361.75 1.62 5.75 356
1Sc1 SOYBEANS SEP4 1073.75 -1.11 -12 1085.75
1SMc1 SOY MEAL SEP4 433.2 4.01 16.7 416.5
1BOc1 SOYBEAN OIL SEP4 32.64 -0.09 -0.03 32.67
1Wc1 WHEAT SRW SEP4 556.5 1.69 9.25 547.25
1RRc1 ROUGH RICE SEP4 12.685 -0.86 -0.11 12.795
BL2c1 M.WHEAT EUR NOV4 175 0.86 1.5 173.5
CLc1 LIGHT CRUDE OCT4 94.55 0.71 0.67 93.88
.DJI DJ INDU AVERAGE 17088.24 -0.2 -33.77 17122.01
XAU= GOLD 1290.1 #N/A 7.65 1282.45
.BADI BALTIC EXCH DRY 1119 5.27 56 1063
.DXY US DOLLAR INDEX 82.473 0.05 0.045 82.428
In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and
soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.
(Additional reporting by Valerie Parent and Sybille de La
Hamaide in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Leslie Adler and Andrew Hay)