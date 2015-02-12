* USDA reports bigger-than-expected soybean export sales * Market seen stuck in recent range * Corn falls for third day in a row (Adds closing prices, details) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Feb 12 Soybean futures firmed on Thursday on signs that export demand for U.S. supplies remained robust despite expectations of bumper harvests in Argentina and Brazil, traders said. Wheat and corn futures were weaker, pressured by ample global supplies, but both commodities remained within recent ranges. Soybeans received an additional boost from technical buying after the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March contract hit its 10-day moving average, which has been a level of support throughout the month. The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said weekly soybean export sales were a stronger-than-expected 746,200 tonnes. "South America is not really taking over our export base," That's probably the No. 1 thing," said Bill Gentry, broker at Risk Management Commodities in Lafayette, Indiana. "Since the (South American) crop is not ready yet, it is not really direct competition." Domestic demand for soybeans also was strong, causing U.S. cash market dealers to tighten basis bids to drum up sales from farmers. CBOT March soybeans settled up 6 cents at $9.83-3/4 a bushel. CBOT March corn was 2-3/4 cents lower at $3.83 a bushel. It was the third straight lower close for corn. Prices have fallen 2.1 percent during the streak. CBOT soft red winter wheat for March delivery ended down 4-1/2 cents at $5.21-1/4 a bushel. Dealers said the market looked set to move sideways in the short term, with possible rallies constrained by the global supply glut. "We are more bearish than consensus forecasts due to ongoing concerns about oversupply, weak demand growth estimates and record high inventories," Intesa Sanpaolo analyst Daniela Corsini said in a market note. Corsini forecast that CBOT corn futures would fall to $3.50 a bushel in the second quarter before recovering slightly to $3.70 in the fourth quarter. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN MAR5 383 -0.71 -2.75 385.75 SOYBEANS MAR5 983.75 0.61 6 977.75 SOY MEAL MAR5 330.5 0.27 0.9 329.6 SOYBEAN OIL MAR5 32.01 0.82 0.26 31.75 WHEAT SRW MAR5 521.25 -0.86 -4.5 525.75 ROUGH RICE MAR5 10.33 -0.48 -0.05 10.38 M.WHEAT EUR MAY5 186.75 -0.27 -0.5 187.25 LIGHT CRUDE MAR5 51.25 4.93 2.41 48.84 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17964.54 0.57 102.4 17862.14 GOLD LBMA 1221.91 N/A 3.25 1218.66 BALTIC EXCH DRY 540 -2.35 -13 553 US DOLLAR INDEX 94.145 -0.88 -0.84 94.985 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by Mark Potter and Gunna Dickson)