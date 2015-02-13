* Soybeans extend gains on brisk export, domestic demand * Wheat stays in trading range despite gains * Corn follows wheat, soy higher (Adds U.S. trading and analyst quote, changes byline, dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Feb 13 U.S. soybean futures rose 1.1 percent, their third straight day of gains, on Friday as demand for U.S. stocks of the oilseed remained strong while overseas buyers waited for supplies from the South American harvest to hit the market, traders said. Wheat futures jumped on a round of short covering but remained stuck in recent trading ranges. The strength in wheat and soybeans spilled over to corn, which showed little independent strength. For the week, soybeans were on track for a 2.4 percent gain and wheat a 0.9 percent gain. Corn has firmed 0.6 percent so far this week. "Strong soy demand continues to hold up that complex this week despite the reality of a string of record harvests," Matt Zeller, director of market information at INTL FCStone, said in a note to clients. Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures were 12-3/4 cents higher at $9.96-1/2 a bushel at 10:44 a.m. CST (1644 GMT). The front-month contract hit its highest since Feb. 3. "Soybean supplies are rising this year, but look at the projections for U.S. soybean exports. They (USDA) are talking about a record pace of shipments; that points to pretty strong demand," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. U.S. soybean processors likely maintained a healthy crushing pace during January as they scrambled to keep up with surging domestic demand, analysts said. Soybean crushing was expected to come in at 162.673 million bushels in the National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly report set for release on Tuesday, according to the average estimate from nine analysts in a Reuters poll. CBOT March corn was 5 cents higher at $3.88 a bushel while CBOT March wheat surged 11 cents to $5.32-1/4 a bushel. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN MAR5 387.5 1.17 4.5 383 SOYBEANS MAR5 995.5 1.19 11.75 983.75 SOY MEAL MAR5 334.5 1.21 4 330.5 SOYBEAN OIL MAR5 32.5 1.53 0.49 32.01 WHEAT SRW MAR5 532 2.06 10.75 521.25 ROUGH RICE MAR5 10.44 1.16 0.12 10.33 M.WHEAT EUR MAY5 187.5 0.54 1 186.5 LIGHT CRUDE MAR5 52.73 2.97 1.52 51.21 DJ INDU AVERAGE 18009.78 0.21 37.4 17972.38 GOLD LBMA 1228.91 N/A 6.71 1222.2 BALTIC EXCH DRY 530 -1.85 -10 540 US DOLLAR INDEX 94.068 -0.03 -0.026 94.094 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)