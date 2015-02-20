* Wheat weighed down by poor U.S. export prospects * Soybeans set back from 5-week high (Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quote, changes byline, dateline, pvs PARIS/SYDNEY) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Feb 20 U.S. wheat futures plunged 3.3 percent on Friday, their biggest decline in nearly two months, on more signs of poor export prospects for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn and soybean futures also fell, weighed down by a round of end-of-week profit taking following solid gains on Thursday. But wheat notched the biggest decline, capping a week that saw prices fall 4.3 percent as overseas buyers shunned U.S. supplies as it was easy to find cheaper stocks from the ample global supply base. "Prices are too high," said Mike Krueger, president of The Money Farm, a grain marketing advisory service in Fargo, North Dakota. "The U.S. is not in the mix. We are not competitive yet." The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday morning that weekly export sales of wheat were 305,400 tonnes, just above the low end of the range of analysts' forecasts for 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes. Additionally, Morocco's grain agency said on Friday it had bought European Union wheat in its latest deal but received no offers in a tender to buy durum and soft wheat from the United States. Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat for March delivery fell 17-1/2 cents to settle at $5.10-1/4 a bushel. The market shrugged off any concerns about a cold snap across key U.S. growing regions damaging the dormant crop. "We are still the most expensive wheat," said Craig VanDyke, analyst at Top Third Ag Marketing in Chicago. "Wheat has not been killed enough yet for us to see significant rallies." CBOT March soybeans settled down 8 cents at $9.99-1/4 a bushel. March corn futures were 4-1/2 cents lower at $3.85-1/4 a bushel. For the week, soybean futures rose 0.9 percent, their third straight week of gains, while corn futures fell 0.5 percent. USDA said on Friday that domestic soybean stockpiles will continue to grow in the 2015/16 crop despite cuts to acreage this spring. It forecast cuts to U.S. corn supplies. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN MAR5 385.25 -1.15 -4.5 389.75 SOYBEANS MAR5 999.25 -0.7 -8 1007.25 SOY MEAL MAR5 347.5 0 0 347.5 SOYBEAN OIL MAR5 31.48 -1.1 -0.35 31.83 WHEAT SRW MAR5 510.25 -3.32 -17.5 527.75 ROUGH RICE MAR5 10.79 -0.09 -0.01 10.8 M.WHEAT EUR MAY5 188.25 -0.53 -1 189.25 LIGHT CRUDE MAR5 49.91 -1.6 -0.82 51.16 DJ INDU AVERAGE 18108.6 0.68 122.91 17985.77 GOLD LBMA 1199.5 #N/A -7.55 1207.05 BALTIC EXCH DRY 513 0.39 2 511 US DOLLAR INDEX 94.242 -0.17 -0.162 94.404 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). (Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney)