* Easing S. America strike worries pressure soybeans

* Wheat down as strong dollar may hit U.S. exports

* Corn losses minimized amid mixed ethanol data (Adds analyst comments, updates prices; changes dateline, previous HAMBURG/SINGAPORE)

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, March 4 U.S. soybean futures fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as a fading truckers' strike in Brazil and easing concerns about a farmers' protest in Argentina reduced fears of major South American export disruptions.

Wheat fell under combined pressure from a stronger dollar, which makes U.S. grain more expensive on world markets, and an improving outlook for the U.S. winter wheat crop.

Corn slumped along with soybeans and wheat, but losses were lessened by firm cash market prices and moderately supportive government data on weekly ethanol stocks.

"The stronger dollar and the receding impact of the truck drivers' strike in Brazil are the main factors weakening grain and soybean prices today," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank.

The dollar hit its highest level since September 2003 against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, bolstered by rises in U.S. government bond yields this week.

Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans fell 16 cents, or 1.6 percent, to a 1-1/2 week low of $9.96 a bushel by 12:22 p.m. CST (1822 GMT). CBOT May corn was down 2 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $3.89 a bushel.

Traders downplayed news that Argentine farmers will suspend grain sales for three days to protest against export quotas and other government policies.

"Three days isn't a very long time to worry the market, especially when you have global supply forecasts as large as they are," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a drop in ethanol output last week to the lowest since October, but stocks of the corn-based biofuel also declined, a supportive factor for corn.

"The corn probably would have joined the beans and the wheat down 1 to 2 percent if not for the ethanol numbers, especially in light of the negative crude oil price today," Zuzolo said.

CBOT May SRW wheat futures shed 10-1/2 cents, or 2.1 percent, to $4.95-1/2 a bushel. May hard red winter wheat dropped 8 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $5.27-1/4 a bushel.

U.S. wheat has failed to win much business in several recent international tenders, with cheaper supplies from Europe cornering sales. The stronger dollar further dampened export hopes. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by David Goodman and Gunna Dickson)