By Rod Nickel

March 5 Chicago wheat futures fell to their lowest nearby price in five months on Thursday, pressured by the stronger dollar and huge global supplies.

Soybeans dipped after three straight losing sessions.

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat dropped 2.3 percent, or 11-1/4 cents, to $4.84-3/4 a bushel at 10:04 a.m. CST (1604 GMT), and set a contract low. The March contract, which traded in lighter volume, fell to the lowest nearby price since October.

U.S. wheat has failed to win business in several recent international tenders, with cheaper supplies from Europe cornering sales.

"Frankly, the United States is just too high (priced)," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities. "There's too much wheat on the world market."

European and Black Sea region countries have ample amounts to sell, he said.

The dollar was up 0.4 percent against a basket of major currencies, making U.S. supplies more expensive in world markets.

Russian farmers have started their spring grain sowing campaign with prospects for the 2015 crop brighter than first thought, Russia's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. The likelihood of a big harvest could mean Russia makes an early return to export markets.

May soybeans fell 0.6 percent, or 5-1/2 cents, to $9.88-1/2 a bushel, touching their weakest since Feb. 13.

South American soybean producers are expected to flood the market as a record harvest peaks and supply bottlenecks ease as a truck drivers' strike in Brazil petered out.

The market had added a premium to soybean prices to account for the strike, and traders were removing it, Roose said.

May corn was down 0.3 percent, or 1-1/4 cents, at $3.88-1/4 a bushel. The U.S. government reported weekly export sales in the range of market forecasts.

Prices at 10:04 a.m. CST (1604 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 388.25 -1.25 -0.3% -8.0% CBOT soy 988.50 -5.50 -0.6% -24.7% CBOT meal 325.70 -1.40 -0.4% -25.6% CBOT soyoil 31.86 -0.35 -1.1% -17.9% CBOT wheat 484.75 -11.25 -2.3% -19.9% US crude 51.66 0.13 0.3% -47.5% Dow Jones 18,140 43 0.2% 9.4% Dollar Index 96.3840 0.4190 0.4% 20.4%

(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jeffrey Benkoe)