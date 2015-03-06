* CBOT wheat underpinned by bargain buys; down sharply this
week,
* Soybeans lower for fifth session
* Hesitant market awaits USDA crop report
(Adds U.S. trading, analyst's comment)
By Rod Nickel
March 6 Corn fell 1 percent on Friday, and
soybeans were also weaker, due to ample supplies and a stronger
dollar, which made U.S. exports pricier.
U.S. wheat hit a contract low before prices rose slightly
due to bargain-buying, traders said. The nearby contract was on
course for a weekly loss of 5.5 percent.
Spread trades between grains involved selling corn and
buying wheat to partly correct corn's price gains over wheat in
the previous session, said Terry Linn, broker and analyst at The
Linn Group in Chicago.
Chicago Board of Trade May corn was off 1.2 percent or
4-1/2 cents at $3.86 per bushel as of 9:53 a.m. CST (1553 GMT).
The nearby March contract was down 1.4 percent over the
week.
Soybeans eased for a fifth straight session to a new
three-week low as easing disruption from a truckers' strike in
Brazil kept the focus on an expected bumper harvest in South
America that could curb U.S. exports.
"Beans have been under pressure every single day this week,"
Linn said, adding that traders were erasing soybeans' gains from
February. "Fundamentally, nothing has very much changed since
the start of February to today. You still have record crops ...
and that should weigh on this market."
CBOT May soybeans ticked down 0.4 percent or 3-3/4
cents to $9.81-3/4. The nearby March contract was down 5.4
percent for the week.
Investors looked ahead to March 10 supply/demand estimates
from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Chicago May wheat edged up 0.7 percent or 3-1/4 cents
to $4.83-3/4 a bushel, after earlier slipping to a contract low
of $4.78-1/4.
U.S. wheat is struggling to find business as European
exporters such as France and Germany win demand in the Middle
East and Africa, aided by euro weakness.
The dollar was up 1.2 percent against a basket of
currencies.
But some analysts said U.S. wheat might find a footing.
"U.S. wheat was too expensive but at $4.80 we don't see much
reason to go lower unless the USDA report throws up a surprise,"
Alexis Poullain of French consultancy Agritel said.
Prices at 9:53 a.m. CST (1553 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 386.00 -4.50 -1.2% -8.5%
CBOT soy 981.75 -3.75 -0.4% -25.2%
CBOT meal 326.10 0.90 0.3% -25.5%
CBOT soyoil 31.22 -0.35 -1.1% -19.6%
CBOT wheat 483.75 3.25 0.7% -20.1%
Dollar Index 97.5510 1.1730 1.2% 21.9%
(Additional reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago, Gus Trompiz
in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Himani
Sarkar, David Evans and W Simon)