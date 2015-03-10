* Trade awaits USDA supply/demand report due at 1600 GMT

* Ample grain supplies hang over the market

* Soy underpinned by smaller Brazilian crop estimate (Updates prices; adds quotes; changes dateline from LONDON; changes byline)

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, March 10 Chicago Board of Trade corn, wheat and soybean futures were lower on Tuesday ahead of a monthly U.S. government crop report, pressured by a stronger dollar and ample global supplies, traders said.

At the CBOT at 10:32 a.m. CDT (1532 GMT), CBOT May corn was down 4-3/4 cents at $3.84 per bushel. May wheat was down 3 cents at $4.87 a bushel, and May soybeans were down 3-3/4 cents at $9.89-1/2 a bushel.

The U.S. dollar hit its highest since 2003 against a basket of currencies as the prospect of the first rise in U.S. interest rates in almost a decade stoked global volatility.

Strength in the dollar makes U.S. grains less attractive to those holding other currencies.

"The dollar automatically tends to put a lid on things," said Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG Group in Chicago.

Grain traders awaited the release of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest supply and demand report set for 1600 GMT. Analysts said market fundamentals remained bearish,

"People are wondering what the USDA report will say, but the reality remains that there is plenty of supply, and if you are in the market for wheat, you have a lot of options," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

Analysts expect the USDA to raise the estimate for 2014/15 wheat ending stocks to 699 million bushels, from 692 million in February, according to a Reuters poll.

Soybeans pared losses after Brazilian government crop supply agency Conab cut its forecast for the 2014/15 crop to 93.3 million tonnes from 94.6 million last month.

Also, analysts expect the USDA to trim its U.S. 2014/15 soybean ending stocks forecast to 376 million bushels from 385 million last month.

For corn, the average trade estimate of U.S. ending stocks was 1.826 billion bushels, virtually unchanged from the USDA's February figure of 1.827 billion. But estimates ranged from 1.777 billion to 1.899 billion.

Brazil's Conab held its corn production estimate nearly steady at 78.2 million tonnes, compared with 78.4 million last month. The USDA last month pegged the Brazilian corn crop at 75 million tonnes.

Prices at 10:31 a.m. CST (1531 GMT)

LAST NET PCT

CHG CHG CBOT corn 384.25 -4.50 -1.2% CBOT soy 990.00 -3.25 -0.3% CBOT meal 334.40 0.30 0.1% CBOT soyoil 30.70 -0.30 -1.0% CBOT wheat 487.00 -3.00 -0.6% (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Pravin Char and Lisa Von Ahn)