* Wheat firms as market worried by possible yield losses * Corn edges lower despite USDA estimate * Soybean prices rise on lower Brazil output estimate By Colin Packham and Sybille de La Hamaide SYDNEY/PARIS, March 12 U.S. wheat futures rose for a fifth straight session to a one -week high on Thursday on concerns over potential yield losses due to dry weather across the United States farm states. Soybeans climbed on forecasts for lower production from Brazil. Corn prices were stable to slightly lower despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegging U.S. and world inventories below trade expectations. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat futures rose 0.7 percent to $5.02-1/2 after hitting a one-week high of $5.03 a bushel. They gained 1.2 percent in the previous session. "What is remarkable is that the U.S. wheat price is recovering despite the significant appreciation of the U.S. dollar, which makes U.S. wheat considerably less competitively priced," Commerzbank said in a note. "That said, at present this aspect is being overshadowed by concerns that the dryness in U.S. Midwest growing areas could result in shortfalls in the U.S. wheat crop." Traders are increasingly concerned about sustained dry weather across the U.S. wheat belt as the crop emerges from dormancy. "Weather forecasters are looking for a rain event about a week ahead. Weather models will need to continue to verify that event or the market's worries will increase and see prices rise further," Tobin Gorey, agricultural commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients. Wheat is up more than 4 percent over the last five sessions as traders position against the threat of lower yields, having priced in ample global supplies. May corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.90-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.8 percent the previous day. Corn had drawn limited support from USDA cutting its forecasts of U.S. and world corn inventories below trade expectations, but with bumper South American production expected, gains have been limited. May soybeans rose 0.25 percent to 9.95-1/4 a bushel, after firming 0.84 percent the session before. Brazil's government crop supply agency Conab cut its forecast for the 2014/15 soybean crop now being harvested to 93.3 million tonnes on Tuesday from 94.6 million tonnes seen in February, reducing area planted as well as yield estimates. Argentine farmers halted crop sales on Wednesday, a farming group said, kicking off a three-day strike that is unlikely to affect exports because of sufficient reserves in storage. Prices at 1015 GMT Last Chang Pct End Ytd e Move 2014 Pct Move CBOT wheat 502.50 3.50 0.70 589.75 -14.79 CBOT corn 390.75 -0.25 -0.06 397.00 -1.57 CBOT soy 995.25 2.50 0.25 1023.00 -2.71 Paris wheat 188.00 0.00 0.00 200.75 -6.35 Paris maize 169.50 0.50 0.30 165.75 2.26 Paris rape 371.25 0.25 0.07 351.00 5.77 WTI crude oil 48.61 0.44 0.91 53.27 -8.75 Euro/dlr 1.06 0.00 0.46 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. European futures in euros per tonne. (Editing by William Hardy)