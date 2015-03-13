* Broad commodities selloff as dollar hits 12-year high

* Wheat turns down but still set for 4 pct weekly gain

* Soybeans slip as South American harvest progresses

* Corn, soybeans on track for weekly losses near 1 pct (Recasts throughout with quotes and updated prices; changes byline, dateline, previous PARIS/SINGAPORE)

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, March 13 U.S. wheat futures retreated on Friday after a five-session rally, led by declines in corn and soybeans as a surging dollar prompted broad weakness in commodities.

The dollar set a fresh 12-year high against the euro on expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike in contrast to easing monetary policy actions by most other major central banks.

At the Chicago Board of Trade as of 11:45 a.m. CDT (1645 GMT), May wheat was down 5-1/4 cents at $5.02 per bushel. May corn was down 7 cents at $3.81-1/2 and May soybeans were down 14-1/2 cents at $9.76 a bushel.

Wheat was still on track to post a weekly gain of about 4 percent, its biggest in a month, reflecting fund short-covering and worries about dryness in the U.S. Plains.

But corn and soybeans were each set to drop about 1 percent.

May soybeans fell to a one-month low, one day after the release of disappointing weekly U.S. export sales data.

"The dollar strength is wreaking havoc on the commodities here. We are seeing some pressure with the weak (corn and soybean) export sales as the dollar continues to march higher," said Darin Fessler of Lakefront Futures & Options Inc.

Soybeans were also pressured by expectations for rising global soy inventories as the South American harvest progresses.

"We're really faced with extremely hefty soybean production," said Leopold Michallet of French consultancy Agritel. "The Brazilian harvest is looking good and the truck strike seems to be over."

Corn sagged but remained locked in the roughly 15-cent trading range that has been in place since early February. Some brokers expect a stagnant market to persist ahead of the U.S. spring planting season and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's March 31 planting intentions report.

"Nobody knows what we're planting," Fessler said, "and until we know more, the market has no reason to do anything." Prices at 11:42 a.m. CDT (1642 GMT)

LAST NET PCT

CHG CHG CBOT corn 381.25 -7.25 -1.9% CBOT soy 976.00 -14.50 -1.5% CBOT meal 327.90 -3.70 -1.1% CBOT soyoil 30.43 -0.44 -1.4% CBOT wheat 502.00 -5.25 -1.0% (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by William Hardy and Peter Galloway)