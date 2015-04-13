* Rains bring relief to parched U.S. wheat crop * Strong dollar underscores weak U.S. competitiveness * Corn lower in sympathy with wheat * Soy lower in choppy trade as S.American harvest progresses (Updates prices, adds quotes, changes dateline; previous PARIS/SINGAPORE, changes byline) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, April 13 Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell nearly 4 percent on Monday to the lowest in two weeks as timely rains across dry U.S. crop regions eased concern over potential yield losses. Corn followed wheat down, while soybeans were lower in choppy trade. A stronger dollar also hung over the grain markets.. At the CBOT as of 11:24 a.m. CDT (1624 GMT), May wheat was down 20-1/2 cents at $5.06 a bushel. May corn was down 3-1/2 cents at $3.73-1/2 a bushel and May soybeans were down 1 cent at $9.50-1/2 a bushel. Kansas City hard red winter wheat futures <0#KW:> posted large declines, with the May contract at one point falling more than 30 cents a bushel to notch a one-month low at $5.27. Hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class, is grown in the southern Plains, and top regions, including Kansas and Oklahoma, have endured persistent drought. More moisture will be needed, but outlooks for showers this week eased fears about falling yield prospects. "The wheat market is all about better rain than expected in the central and southern Plains, and short-term forecasts for more," said Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG Group in Chicago. Producers of soft red winter wheat, the type traded on the CBOT, have struggled with too much rain this spring, raising the threat of quality problems. But all classes of U.S. wheat have struggled with poor export demand amid ample global supplies of the grain, at a time when the dollar is trading near 12-year highs. "If you take that (drought concern) off the table, we were still overpriced," said Joe Vaclavik, president of Standard Grain, a Chicago brokerage. Corn fell in sympathy with wheat and on expectations that showers in the U.S. Midwest will recharge soil moisture as planting begins. The U.S. Department of Agriculture was expected to release its first estimate of U.S. 2015 corn planting progress later on Monday, with analysts expecting progress at 3.5 percent. CBOT soybeans turned down in seesaw trade, weighed by softening domestic cash soymeal values and rising global soy supplies as the South American harvest progresses. But soyoil firmed, supported by news on Friday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will propose draft biofuel use targets for 2015 by June 1. Prices at 11:19 a.m. CDT (1619 GMT) LAST NET PCT CHG CHG CBOT corn 373.25 -3.75 -1.0% CBOT soy 949.75 -1.75 -0.2% CBOT meal 307.90 -1.30 -0.4% CBOT soyoil 31.37 0.28 0.9% CBOT wheat 507.00 -19.50 -3.7% (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore)