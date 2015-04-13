* Rains bring relief to parched U.S. wheat crop
* Strong dollar underscores weak U.S. competitiveness
* Corn lower in sympathy with wheat
* Soy lower in choppy trade as S.American harvest progresses
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, April 13 Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures fell nearly 4 percent on Monday to the lowest in two
weeks as timely rains across dry U.S. crop regions eased concern
over potential yield losses.
Corn followed wheat down, while soybeans were lower in
choppy trade. A stronger dollar also hung over the grain
markets..
At the CBOT as of 11:24 a.m. CDT (1624 GMT), May wheat
was down 20-1/2 cents at $5.06 a bushel. May corn was down
3-1/2 cents at $3.73-1/2 a bushel and May soybeans were
down 1 cent at $9.50-1/2 a bushel.
Kansas City hard red winter wheat futures <0#KW:> posted
large declines, with the May contract at one point
falling more than 30 cents a bushel to notch a one-month low at
$5.27.
Hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class, is
grown in the southern Plains, and top regions, including Kansas
and Oklahoma, have endured persistent drought. More moisture
will be needed, but outlooks for showers this week eased fears
about falling yield prospects.
"The wheat market is all about better rain than expected in
the central and southern Plains, and short-term forecasts for
more," said Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG Group in Chicago.
Producers of soft red winter wheat, the type traded on the
CBOT, have struggled with too much rain this spring, raising the
threat of quality problems.
But all classes of U.S. wheat have struggled with poor
export demand amid ample global supplies of the grain, at a time
when the dollar is trading near 12-year highs.
"If you take that (drought concern) off the table, we were
still overpriced," said Joe Vaclavik, president of Standard
Grain, a Chicago brokerage.
Corn fell in sympathy with wheat and on expectations that
showers in the U.S. Midwest will recharge soil moisture as
planting begins.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture was expected to release
its first estimate of U.S. 2015 corn planting progress later on
Monday, with analysts expecting progress at 3.5 percent.
CBOT soybeans turned down in seesaw trade, weighed by
softening domestic cash soymeal values and rising global soy
supplies as the South American harvest progresses.
But soyoil firmed, supported by news on Friday that the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency will propose draft biofuel use
targets for 2015 by June 1.
Prices at 11:19 a.m. CDT (1619 GMT)
LAST NET PCT
CHG CHG
CBOT corn 373.25 -3.75 -1.0%
CBOT soy 949.75 -1.75 -0.2%
CBOT meal 307.90 -1.30 -0.4%
CBOT soyoil 31.37 0.28 0.9%
CBOT wheat 507.00 -19.50 -3.7%
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore)