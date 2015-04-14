* Wheat falls further after Monday's 4.6 pct decline * Forecasters see further rainfall in parched U.S. Plains * Corn unchanged after losses, planting delay supports (Updates prices, adds quote, changes dateline/byline) By Sybille de La Hamaide and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, April 14 Chicago wheat fell below $5 a bushel to its lowest in nearly a month on Tuesday, still under pressure from forecasts of drought-relieving showers in the U.S. grain belt. Corn edged higher, buoyed by planting delays in the U.S. Midwest although analysts said it was too early to get concerned about the slower pace of planting as there was plenty of time to catch up. Wheat dropped 4.6 percent on Monday, its biggest one-day decline in more than two years as parched areas of the U.S. Plains, notably Kansas and Oklahoma, received much-needed rains over the weekend and there were forecasts for more showers. "Weather forecasters are predicting further heavy rainfall over the next few days. This will improve the prospects for yields after the condition of U.S. winter wheat plants had further deteriorated last reporting week on account of the dry weather," Commerzbank said in a note. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat fell 0.8 percent to $4.98-1/4 a bushel by 1025 GMT, after hitting $4.97-3/4, its lowest since March 16. Corn was unchanged at $3.70-1/2 a bushel, having slid almost 2 percent in the previous session when prices touched $3.70-1/4 a bushel, the lowest since March 18. Soybeans gained 0.35 percent to $9.52-1/4 a bushel. "We saw some better conditions in the U.S. which has taken a bit of weather premium out of the market," said Graydon Chong, senior grains analyst, Rabobank. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 42 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent in a weekly report, down from 44 percent a week earlier. In Kansas, topsoil moisture was short or very short across 56 percent of the state, USDA said. For corn, the USDA said farmers had seeded 2 percent of the U.S. crop by Sunday, behind the five-year average of 5 percent and below analysts' expectations. "We have seen in the last few years that growers are good at catching up with any planting delays relatively quickly," said Chong. "Rain will be beneficial for the crop development." Prices by 1025 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2014 Move CBOT wheat 498.25 -4.00 -0.80 589.75 -15.52 CBOT corn 370.50 0.00 0.00 397.00 -6.68 CBOT soy 952.25 3.50 0.37 1023.00 -6.92 Paris wheat 187.50 -0.25 -0.13 200.75 -6.60 Paris maize 164.50 0.25 0.15 165.75 -0.75 Paris rape 375.00 0.50 0.13 351.00 6.84 WTI crude oil 52.42 0.51 0.98 53.27 -1.60 Euro/dlr 1.06 0.00 -0.06 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Editing by Himani Sarkar and David Evans)