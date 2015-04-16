(In 3rd paragraph, corrects KC wheat benchmark to lowest spot price since July 2010, not October 2010) * CBOT wheat firm on fund short-covering as K.C. market sags * Soybeans firm on better-than-expected U.S. export sales * Corn flat in choppy, range-bound trade By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, April 16 Chicago Board of Trade soft wheat futures rose on Thursday while K.C. hard red winter wheat fell to multi-year lows on poor export demand and much-needed rains falling in key U.S. crop areas, traders said. Corn and soybeans firmed in choppy trade. At the CBOT as of 1:08 p.m. CDT (1808 GMT), May wheat was up 2-3/4 cents at $4.93-1/2 per bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was down 7-1/4 cents at $5.07-1/4 after falling to $5.05-1/2, the lowest spot price since July 2010. K.C. wheat futures represent hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class, which is grown in the Plains and milled into flour for bread. Storms in central Kansas were forecast to expand in the central Plains this weekend, bringing 0.5 to 2 inches (1 to 5 cm) of rain to 80 percent of the wheat belt. "We think 1 inch (or rain) or less would be disappointing, (but) it will buy some time and stabilize crop ratings," said Jason Ward, analyst with Northstar Commodity Investment Co in Minneapolis. The improvement in crop prospects in the Plains wheat belt comes at a time of poor export demand for U.S. wheat amid ample world supplies and a dollar hovering near 12-year highs. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported weekly export sales of U.S. wheat for 2014/15 at a net 47,900 tonnes, a marketing year low. Still, commodity funds hold a large net short position in CBOT wheat, the most liquid of the three main U.S. wheat markets. That factor helped underpin CBOT wheat futures, despite the decline in K.C. and MGEX wheat futures. Soybeans were on track for a third straight higher daily close, supported by better-than-expected weekly U.S. soybean export sales, especially for the 2014/15 crop, and some harvest delays in South America. But rising global soy supplies hung over the market. "If we can keep doing business and avoid (soybean sales) cancellations, the downside is going to be hard to accelerate. But there is no concern about supply," Ward said. Corn was fractionally higher in range-bound trade. Excessive moisture has slowed seeding in southern reaches of the U.S. Corn Belt, but farmers are planting in the northern half of the Midwest, and the recent showers should recharge soil moisture. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said earlier this week that farmers had seeded 2 percent of the U.S. crop by Sunday, behind the five-year average of 5 percent and below analysts' expectations. Prices as of 12:58 p.m. CDT (1758 GMT): Net Percent Name Last change change CBOT wheat Wc1 493.00 2.25 0.5 CBOT corn Cc1 377.00 1.00 0.3 CBOT soybeans Sc1 965.25 0.25 0.0 CBOT meal SMc1 312.20 0.70 0.2 CBOT soyoil BOc1 31.79 -0.01 0.0 Prices for wheat, corn and soybeans in cents per bushel; soymeal in dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Marguerita Choy)