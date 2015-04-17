* Wheat down 6.4 pct this week, unchanged on the day
* Weather, lack of export demand could drive wheat lower
* Soybean prices underpinned by higher U.S. weekly exports
LONDON, April 17 Wheat prices were steady on
Friday with the market stabilising after a sharp fall earlier in
the week on forecasts for much-needed rains across the U.S.
Plains.
Soybean prices were also largely unchanged after climbing
for the last three sessions on support from higher weekly export
sales, although gains were capped by ample global supplies.
Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat was unchanged
for the day and down 6.4 percent for the week at $4.94-1/2 a
bushel. May wheat in Paris was also steady at 183.25
euros a tonne.
"It all depends on the weather in the U.S. If there is more
rain it would provide a release to the dry wheat in the U.S. If
it is the case we could see further falls," said one European
broker.
"The other side of the argument is the lack of demand. The
French are saying they don't feel the export potential will be
reached. There is a complete lack of demand on the export market
and if we add that to the weather in the U.S. then in the short
term there is a risk that we could go lower."
Showers in central Kansas were forecast to expand in the
central Plains through the weekend, bringing 0.5 to 2 inches (1
to 5 cm) of rain to 80 percent of the wheat belt.
The likely boost in crop prospects comes at a time of poor
export demand for U.S. wheat amid abundant world supplies.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported
weekly export sales of U.S. wheat for 2014/15 at a net 47,900
tonnes, a marketing year low.
Russia's Agriculture Ministry has proposed to the government
to cancel a tax on wheat exports from July 1, a ministry source
told Reuters.
The market is awaiting the result of an Ethiopian government
tender for 400,000 tonnes of milling wheat.
Soybeans are drawing support on better-than-expected weekly
U.S. soybean export sales, especially for the 2014/15 crop, and
some harvest delays in South America.
Still, all-time high soybean supplies from Latin America
kept a lid on prices. May soybeans were up a marginal 0.05
percent at $9.66-1/2 a bushel.
Corn prices were slightly lower with May down 0.3
percent at $3.75 a bushel.
Commodity funds bought a net 2,000 CBOT wheat contracts on
Thursday, trade sources said. The funds were net even in corn
and soybeans.
