* Wheat down 6.4 pct this week, unchanged on the day

* Weather, lack of export demand could drive wheat lower

* Soybean prices underpinned by higher U.S. weekly exports (Updates prices, quote, previous Singapore)

By Ahmed Aboulenein

LONDON, April 17 Wheat prices were steady on Friday with the market stabilising after a sharp fall earlier in the week on forecasts for much-needed rains across the U.S. Plains.

Soybean prices were also largely unchanged after climbing for the last three sessions on support from higher weekly export sales, although gains were capped by ample global supplies.

Chicago Board of Trade front-month wheat was unchanged for the day and down 6.4 percent for the week at $4.94-1/2 a bushel. May wheat in Paris was also steady at 183.25 euros a tonne.

"It all depends on the weather in the U.S. If there is more rain it would provide a release to the dry wheat in the U.S. If it is the case we could see further falls," said one European broker.

"The other side of the argument is the lack of demand. The French are saying they don't feel the export potential will be reached. There is a complete lack of demand on the export market and if we add that to the weather in the U.S. then in the short term there is a risk that we could go lower."

Showers in central Kansas were forecast to expand in the central Plains through the weekend, bringing 0.5 to 2 inches (1 to 5 cm) of rain to 80 percent of the wheat belt.

The likely boost in crop prospects comes at a time of poor export demand for U.S. wheat amid abundant world supplies.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday reported weekly export sales of U.S. wheat for 2014/15 at a net 47,900 tonnes, a marketing year low.

Russia's Agriculture Ministry has proposed to the government to cancel a tax on wheat exports from July 1, a ministry source told Reuters.

The market is awaiting the result of an Ethiopian government tender for 400,000 tonnes of milling wheat.

Soybeans are drawing support on better-than-expected weekly U.S. soybean export sales, especially for the 2014/15 crop, and some harvest delays in South America.

Still, all-time high soybean supplies from Latin America kept a lid on prices. May soybeans were up a marginal 0.05 percent at $9.66-1/2 a bushel.

Corn prices were slightly lower with May down 0.3 percent at $3.75 a bushel.

Commodity funds bought a net 2,000 CBOT wheat contracts on Thursday, trade sources said. The funds were net even in corn and soybeans. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral, editing by David Evans)