* Wheat up despite much-needed rains reaching U.S. Plains * Lack of export demand could drive wheat lower * Corn hits one-week high but remains range-bound * Soybean prices anchored by large global supplies (New throughout; updates prices, adds quotes; changes byline and dateline, previous LONDON) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, April 17 Chicago Board of Trade wheat and corn futures firmed on Friday on light technical buying after both markets fell to the lowest levels in about a month, pressed by plentiful global grain supplies. Soybeans also rose and were on track for a weekly gain of nearly 2 percent. At the CBOT at 12:15 p.m. CDT (1715 GMT), May corn was up 3-1/4 cents at $3.79-1/2 per bushel. May wheat was up 1 cent at $4.95-1/2 a bushel, and May soybeans were up 5 cents at $9.71 a bushel. The bounce in wheat came despite the arrival of much-needed rains in the drought-hit U.S. Plains. Storms since Thursday brought 0.25 to 1.5 inches of rain to the hard red winter wheat belt, with some local amounts near 2.5 inches in northwest Kansas and central Oklahoma. Showers were expected to continue this weekend. "Overall, the vast majority of the HRW (hard red winter wheat) belt is seeing some much improved conditions," MDA Weather Services meteorologist Don Keeney said. The storms had been widely anticipated and were already factored into prices. Front-month K.C. hard red winter wheat futures fell to a near five-year low this week, and CBOT May wheat was down roughly 46 cents, or 8.5 percent, from its April 2 high of $5.44-1/4. Commodity funds hold a large net short position in CBOT wheat, limiting further declines and leaving the market open to bouts of short-covering. But poor export demand for U.S. supplies continued to anchor prices. "You've got a big-picture competitive issue. Russian wheat is still $50 a tonne under our market," said Terry Linn, analyst at the Linn Group in Chicago. Russia's Agriculture Ministry has proposed cancelling a tax on wheat exports from July 1, a ministry source told Reuters. CBOT corn rose to its highest level in more than a week but stayed well within the $3.70-to-$4 range it has occupied since January. Soybeans were up about 0.5 percent but rising world soy supplies hung over the market, limiting rallies. Farmers in South America are harvesting large crops, and U.S. producers are projected to plant a record-large number of acres to soybeans in the coming weeks. CBOT prices as of 12:15 p.m. CDT (1715 GMT): Net Pct Last change change CBOT wheat Wc1 495.25 0.75 0.2 CBOT corn Cc1 379.50 3.25 0.9 CBOT soybeans Sc1 970.75 4.75 0.5 CBOT meal SMc1 315.10 2.70 0.9 CBOT soyoil BOc1 31.66 -0.10 -0.3 Prices for wheat, corn and soybeans are in cents per bushel; soymeal is dollars per short ton and soyoil is cents per lb. (Additional reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in London and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by David Evan and Peter Galloway)