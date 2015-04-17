* Wheat up despite much-needed rains reaching U.S. Plains
* Lack of export demand could drive wheat lower
* Corn hits one-week high but remains range-bound
* Soybean prices anchored by large global supplies
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, April 17 Chicago Board of Trade wheat
and corn futures firmed on Friday on light technical buying
after both markets fell to the lowest levels in about a month,
pressed by plentiful global grain supplies.
Soybeans also rose and were on track for a weekly gain of
nearly 2 percent.
At the CBOT at 12:15 p.m. CDT (1715 GMT), May corn was
up 3-1/4 cents at $3.79-1/2 per bushel. May wheat was up 1
cent at $4.95-1/2 a bushel, and May soybeans were up 5
cents at $9.71 a bushel.
The bounce in wheat came despite the arrival of much-needed
rains in the drought-hit U.S. Plains. Storms since Thursday
brought 0.25 to 1.5 inches of rain to the hard red winter wheat
belt, with some local amounts near 2.5 inches in northwest
Kansas and central Oklahoma. Showers were expected to continue
this weekend.
"Overall, the vast majority of the HRW (hard red winter
wheat) belt is seeing some much improved conditions," MDA
Weather Services meteorologist Don Keeney said.
The storms had been widely anticipated and were already
factored into prices. Front-month K.C. hard red winter wheat
futures fell to a near five-year low this week, and CBOT
May wheat was down roughly 46 cents, or 8.5 percent, from its
April 2 high of $5.44-1/4.
Commodity funds hold a large net short position in CBOT
wheat, limiting further declines and leaving the market open to
bouts of short-covering. But poor export demand for U.S.
supplies continued to anchor prices.
"You've got a big-picture competitive issue. Russian wheat
is still $50 a tonne under our market," said Terry Linn, analyst
at the Linn Group in Chicago.
Russia's Agriculture Ministry has proposed cancelling a tax
on wheat exports from July 1, a ministry source told Reuters.
CBOT corn rose to its highest level in more than a
week but stayed well within the $3.70-to-$4 range it has
occupied since January.
Soybeans were up about 0.5 percent but rising world soy
supplies hung over the market, limiting rallies. Farmers in
South America are harvesting large crops, and U.S. producers are
projected to plant a record-large number of acres to soybeans in
the coming weeks.
CBOT prices as of 12:15 p.m. CDT (1715 GMT):
Net Pct
Last change change
CBOT wheat Wc1 495.25 0.75 0.2
CBOT corn Cc1 379.50 3.25 0.9
CBOT soybeans Sc1 970.75 4.75 0.5
CBOT meal SMc1 315.10 2.70 0.9
CBOT soyoil BOc1 31.66 -0.10 -0.3
Prices for wheat, corn and soybeans are in cents per bushel;
soymeal is dollars per short ton and soyoil is cents per lb.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in London and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore, editing by David Evan and Peter Galloway)