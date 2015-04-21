* U.S. weather cool but mostly dry, aiding corn planting * Soybeans lower as bird flu fears pressure soymeal * Wheat up in technical bounce despite poor export demand (New throughout; updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline, dateline, previous PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, April 21 U.S. corn futures fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday on planting progress in the world's top producer, coupled with concerns about bird flu slowing demand for poultry feed, traders said. Soybeans declined as the bird flu fears pressured futures for soymeal, which like corn is a major poultry feed ingredient. But wheat firmed on short-covering after prices were able to hold above last week's lows. At the Chicago Board of Trade as of noon CDT (1700 GMT), May corn was down 5 cents at $3.73 per bushel. May soybeans were down 4 cents at $9.73-1/2 a bushel and May wheat was up 6-1/4 cents at $5.05 a bushel. Corn fell on confirmation of a lethal strain of bird flu affecting millions of hens at an egg-laying facility in Iowa, the worst case so far in a national outbreak. Shares of Hormel Foods Corp fell more than 3 percent after the Minnesota-based company announced that the impact of avian influenza may drag its fiscal 2015 earnings toward the lower end of guidance. "We have seen that (bird flu) can affect feed demand in the past when we've had outbreaks, not only in U.S. but also overseas," said Shawn McCambridge with Jefferies Bache in Chicago. Corn also fell on forecasts for benign weather in the U.S. crop belt this week that should aid fieldwork. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said corn planting was 9 percent complete by Sunday in the 18 top-producing states, behind the five-year average of 13 percent. "The nine percent (figure) was maybe a little on the light side compared with what people were thinking, but the weather forecast in general looks fairly clear into the weekend. We could see a lot of progress being made," McCambridge said. Further pressure stemmed from news that Argentina authorized the export of an additional 3.5 million tonnes of its 2014/2015 corn crop. Wheat's strength was seen as technical. Commodity funds hold a massive net short position in CBOT wheat, leaving the market vulnerable to short-covering. Still, ample world stocks and poor export demand for U.S. supplies hang over the market, capping rallies. "All the bad news is already in the market," said Austin Damiani with Frontier Futures. CBOT prices as of 12:02 p.m. CDT (1702 GMT) : Net Pct Close Volume Name Last change change Wc1 504.25 5.50 1.1 498.75 32264 Cc1 372.75 -5.25 -1.4 378.00 140259 Sc1 973.75 -3.75 -0.4 977.50 50811 SMc1 315.40 -3.10 -1.0 318.50 21728 BOc1 31.80 0.21 0.7 31.59 31271 Prices for wheat, corn and soybeans in cents per bushel, soymeal in dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Joseph Radford, Louise Heavens and James Dalgleish)