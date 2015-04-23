* Soy up as Brazilian truckers strike may squeeze supply

* U.S. corn, wheat export sales top trade expectations

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, April 23 U.S. soybean futures snapped two sessions of declines and climbed to the highest in 2-1/2 weeks on concerns that labor strikes in South America could limit supplies to ports during the peak export season in Brazil and Argentina.

Truckers in Brazil began to block roads across the country's main farm belt early on Thursday after failing to reach common ground in negotiations in recent weeks with the government and freight companies regarding pay and fuel prices.

"On top of the Brazilian strike right now, there's a threat of a trucker strike in Argentina at the end of the week. That's helping lift prices in addition to news that Chinese acreage could be down as much as 15 percent," said Terry Reilly, senior commodities analyst with Futures International.

Corn rebounded from Wednesday's one-month low on strong old-crop export sales, although gains were capped by forecasts for favorable planting weather in the U.S. Midwest and concerns that an outbreak of bird flu could limit feed demand.

Wheat prices advanced in a short-covering bounce, led by the hard red winter wheat contracts which climbed nearly 2 percent.

Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans rose 11 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $9.81-1/2 a bushel by 11:25 a.m. CDT (1625 GMT), the biggest gain since April 1. The contract hit technical resistance around its 50-day moving average of $9.83-1/4.

CBOT May corn rose 4-1/2 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $3.77 a bushel.

CBOT May SRW wheat gained 3 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $5.01-3/4 a bushel, while May HRW wheat added 9 cents, or 1.8 percent, to $5.21.

Chinese industry analysts said farmers there could slash soybean planting area by as much as 15 percent this season due to uncertainty over how a new subsidy scheme will work.

Soybean export sales data released by the USDA on Thursday garnered a mixed response. Net positive old-crop sales were viewed as supportive to the market, but lower-than-expected new crop sales anchored the market.

Corn and wheat export sales were at or above trade expectations, providing support to both commodities.

The International Grains Council on Thursday raised its forecast for global corn production in 2015/16, but cut its wheat crop forecast by 4 million tonnes. Still, global supplies of both grains remain ample.

Meanwhile, forecasts for cool but mostly dry U.S. Midwest weather through the end of the month limited concerns about delays to corn planting.

