By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, April 24 U.S. corn futures dropped to a five-month low on Friday in a fifth straight losing session on expectations for a rapid advance in corn planting as forecasters expect mostly clear weather across the Midwest over the coming days.

Soybeans surrendered all of the previous session's gains as worries abated that a trucker strike could disrupt Brazilian soybean shipments.

Fears that a bird flu outbreak in the United States would cut demand for livestock feed weighed on both markets.

Wheat fell about 2 percent on spill-over pressure from lower corn as well as sluggish demand for U.S. exports and ample global supplies.

Chicago Board Of Trade May corn shed 5-1/2 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $3.65-1/4 a bushel by 11:27 a.m. CDT (1727 GMT) after earlier hitting a low of $3.63-3/4, the lowest for a spot month contract since Nov. 20. The contract is on pace for a 3.6 percent weekly decline, the steepest since January.

CBOT May soybeans were down 6-3/4 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $9.71-1/2 a bushel. The contract remains on pace for a moderate weekly gain.

CBOT May wheat was down 9-1/2 cents, or 1.0 percent, at $4.88-1/4 a bushel, poised for a third straight weekly drop.

Weather forecasts suggested relatively dry conditions in the U.S. Midwest next week, which should allow farmers to advance with field work.

"I think we are getting a lot of corn put in the ground," said Roy Huckabay, grains analyst with The Linn Group. "This spring, everybody was worried about getting started late. Once we get started, we can go like gangbusters."

Huckabay expected 23 to 24 percent of the country's corn crop to be planted by Sunday, a figure the U.S. Department of Agriculture will release in a weekly report on Monday.

Grain markets have also been factoring in a possible loss of some feed demand after avian flu spread to commercial poultry flocks.

Minnesota declared a state of emergency on Thursday over a strain of avian flu that has led to the extermination of more than 7.3 million birds in the country.

Participation in a trucker strike in Brazil weakened on Friday, its second day, as the number of blockages on highways fell, according to police.

Concerns that a prolonged strike could disrupt soy shipments at the peak of Brazil's export season lifted futures on Thursday.