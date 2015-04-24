* Drier weather to help planting, bird flu may trim demand
* Soybeans ease as Brazil trucker strike sputters
* Wheat sinks on sluggish exports, big global stocks
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, April 24 U.S. corn futures dropped to a
five-month low on Friday in a fifth straight losing session on
expectations for a rapid advance in corn planting as forecasters
expect mostly clear weather across the Midwest over the coming
days.
Soybeans surrendered all of the previous session's gains as
worries abated that a trucker strike could disrupt Brazilian
soybean shipments.
Fears that a bird flu outbreak in the United States would
cut demand for livestock feed weighed on both markets.
Wheat fell about 2 percent on spill-over pressure from lower
corn as well as sluggish demand for U.S. exports and ample
global supplies.
Chicago Board Of Trade May corn shed 5-1/2 cents, or
1.5 percent, to $3.65-1/4 a bushel by 11:27 a.m. CDT (1727 GMT)
after earlier hitting a low of $3.63-3/4, the lowest for a spot
month contract since Nov. 20. The contract is on pace for a 3.6
percent weekly decline, the steepest since January.
CBOT May soybeans were down 6-3/4 cents, or 0.7
percent, to $9.71-1/2 a bushel. The contract remains on pace for
a moderate weekly gain.
CBOT May wheat was down 9-1/2 cents, or 1.0 percent,
at $4.88-1/4 a bushel, poised for a third straight weekly drop.
Weather forecasts suggested relatively dry conditions in the
U.S. Midwest next week, which should allow farmers to advance
with field work.
"I think we are getting a lot of corn put in the ground,"
said Roy Huckabay, grains analyst with The Linn Group. "This
spring, everybody was worried about getting started late. Once
we get started, we can go like gangbusters."
Huckabay expected 23 to 24 percent of the country's corn
crop to be planted by Sunday, a figure the U.S. Department of
Agriculture will release in a weekly report on Monday.
Grain markets have also been factoring in a possible loss of
some feed demand after avian flu spread to commercial poultry
flocks.
Minnesota declared a state of emergency on Thursday over a
strain of avian flu that has led to the extermination of more
than 7.3 million birds in the country.
Participation in a trucker strike in Brazil weakened on
Friday, its second day, as the number of blockages on highways
fell, according to police.
Concerns that a prolonged strike could disrupt soy shipments
at the peak of Brazil's export season lifted futures on
Thursday.
