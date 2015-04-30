* Ample supplies of wheat and corn weigh on prices * Soybeans supported by boat captains' strike in Argentina (Updates prices, adds detail, quotes, changes dateline/byline) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, April 30 U.S. wheat rose for a third session on Thursday, driven by short covering, but the market was on track for a second straight monthly drop with plentiful global supplies and forecasts for crop-friendly weather weighing on prices. Soybeans and corn edged higher, extending gains as a weaker dollar and strike of boat captains at the main port in Argentina underpinned the markets. Chicago Board of Trade May wheat rose 0.8 percent to $4.81 a bushel by 1142 GMT, while soybeans added 0.5 percent to $9.93 a bushel. Corn was 0.1 percent higher at $3.64 a bushel, having hit a six-month low of $3.59 on Tuesday. "The release of first-quarter U.S. GDP probably had some impact, but if you look at the longer-term trend the story is that supplies are pretty good," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. The dollar sank to a nine-week low on Wednesday after data showed the U.S. economy grew much more slowly than expected in the first quarter, reinforcing expectations for gradual interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. economy grew by only 0.2 percent in the quarter, down sharply from the previous quarter's 2.2 percent. Gains in wheat futures were capped by abundant supplies and rains improving crop prospects in France, Germany, Russia and the United States. Wheat could come under more pressure if Russia, one of the world's major suppliers, decides to lift export tax. Russia will take a decision by mid-May on removing the tax ahead of schedule and will set up a new mechanism in case it needs to act quickly to regulate trade in the future, a senior government official said on Wednesday. But analysts in Europe wondered whether the current low level of Russian prices, mainly linked to the export tax, would persist if it was removed. Moreover, traders would be wary of relying on Russia as an origin, one noted. In corn, the outlook for planting in the U.S. Midwest is favourable for most of the next two weeks, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients. But corn and soybean prices were underpinned as Argentina's main grains port of Rosario was paralysed at midday on Wednesday by an open-ended wage strike by boat captains. At a busy time of the year for exporters, in the middle of the southern hemisphere soy and corn harvest season, the country's dock workers also threatened a work stoppage if their own pay demands are not met. Prices at 1142 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2014 Pct Move CBOT wheat 481.00 3.75 0.79 589.75 -18.44 CBOT corn 364.00 0.25 0.07 397.00 -8.31 CBOT soy 993.50 5.00 0.51 1023.00 -2.88 Paris wheat 179.00 0.75 0.42 200.75 -10.83 Paris maize 158.00 0.25 0.16 165.75 -4.68 Paris rape 384.75 2.00 0.52 351.00 9.62 WTI crude oil 59.12 0.54 0.92 53.27 10.98 Euro/dlr 1.12 0.01 0.51 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Editing by Himani Sarkar and David Goodman)