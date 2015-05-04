* US corn falls for third day on favourable planting weather * Wheat eases, soy ticks up after falling for two sessions (Updates prices, adds details, changes dateline/byline) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 4 Chicago corn lost more ground on Monday, falling for a third consecutive session to trade near a six-month low as dry weather across the U.S. Midwest helped spring planting and early crop development. Wheat eased under pressure from ample global supplies, while soybeans edged higher on bargain buying after falling for two sessions. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to report rapid planting progress in its weekly report later on Monday. "Supply is looking very strong and competition among exporters is pretty fierce," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "The weather is looking pretty good in grain-growing areas of the United States as well as Europe and the Black Sea region." Chicago Board Of Trade July corn, the most actively traded contract, fell 0.2 percent to $3.62-1/4 a bushel by 1110 GMT, not far from Friday's six-month low of $3.60-3/4 a bushel. Soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $9.70-1/4 a bushel, having lost 2.4 percent in the previous two sessions, and wheat fell 0.8 percent to $4.70 a bushel. Dry weather and warming temperatures this week provided ideal conditions for field work in the U.S. Midwest and Mississippi River Delta. Analysts expected the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday to say corn seedings were about halfway complete, roughly in line with average planting progress. "What is more, the U.S. dollar is gaining in value again after two weeks of decline. Short-term-oriented market participants are also likely to have played their part in the weak corn prices," Commerzbank said in a note, pointing to a 40 percent rise in short positions in the last reporting week. Still, talk about Chinese corn imports could put a floor under the market. Tumbling global corn prices have raised the prospect of a pick-up in imports by China, the world's second-largest consumer, as a widening discount to high domestic prices makes even full-duty imports economic. Wheat was under pressure due to the prospect of big U.S. and Russian crops. In Europe, new-crop December on the Paris-based Euronext milling wheat futures hit a seven-month low at 174.00 euros a tonne in opening trade. Soybeans were firmer after falling for two sessions. Argentine farmers are expected to bring in 60 million tonnes of soy in the 2014/15 season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said, citing high yields and smooth harvesting as reasons for increasing its previous estimate of 58.5 million tonnes. Prices at 1110 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Move 2014 Pct Move CBOT wheat 470.00 -4.00 -0.84 589.75 -20.31 CBOT corn 362.25 -0.75 -0.21 397.00 -8.75 CBOT soy 970.25 5.50 0.57 1023.00 -5.16 Paris wheat 174.25 -2.00 -1.13 200.75 -13.20 Paris maize 155.75 -1.25 -0.80 165.75 -6.03 Paris rape 352.25 8.50 2.47 351.00 0.36 WTI crude oil 59.48 0.33 0.56 53.27 11.66 Euro/dlr 1.11 -0.01 -0.56 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Editing by Alan Raybould and Susan Thomas)