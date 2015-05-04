* US corn falls for third day on favourable planting weather
* Wheat eases, soy ticks up after falling for two sessions
By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide
SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 4 Chicago corn lost more
ground on Monday, falling for a third consecutive session to
trade near a six-month low as dry weather across the U.S.
Midwest helped spring planting and early crop development.
Wheat eased under pressure from ample global supplies, while
soybeans edged higher on bargain buying after falling for two
sessions.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expected to report
rapid planting progress in its weekly report later on Monday.
"Supply is looking very strong and competition among
exporters is pretty fierce," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness
economist at National Australia Bank.
"The weather is looking pretty good in grain-growing areas
of the United States as well as Europe and the Black Sea
region."
Chicago Board Of Trade July corn, the most actively
traded contract, fell 0.2 percent to $3.62-1/4 a bushel by 1110
GMT, not far from Friday's six-month low of $3.60-3/4 a bushel.
Soybeans rose 0.6 percent to $9.70-1/4 a bushel,
having lost 2.4 percent in the previous two sessions, and wheat
fell 0.8 percent to $4.70 a bushel.
Dry weather and warming temperatures this week provided
ideal conditions for field work in the U.S. Midwest and
Mississippi River Delta. Analysts expected the U.S. Department
of Agriculture on Monday to say corn seedings were about halfway
complete, roughly in line with average planting progress.
"What is more, the U.S. dollar is gaining in value again
after two weeks of decline. Short-term-oriented market
participants are also likely to have played their part in the
weak corn prices," Commerzbank said in a note, pointing to a 40
percent rise in short positions in the last reporting week.
Still, talk about Chinese corn imports could put a floor
under the market.
Tumbling global corn prices have raised the prospect of a
pick-up in imports by China, the world's second-largest
consumer, as a widening discount to high domestic prices makes
even full-duty imports economic.
Wheat was under pressure due to the prospect of big U.S. and
Russian crops.
In Europe, new-crop December on the Paris-based
Euronext milling wheat futures hit a seven-month low at 174.00
euros a tonne in opening trade.
Soybeans were firmer after falling for two sessions.
Argentine farmers are expected to bring in 60 million tonnes
of soy in the 2014/15 season, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange
said, citing high yields and smooth harvesting as reasons for
increasing its previous estimate of 58.5 million tonnes.
Prices at 1110 GMT
Last Change Pct End Ytd
Move 2014 Pct
Move
CBOT wheat 470.00 -4.00 -0.84 589.75 -20.31
CBOT corn 362.25 -0.75 -0.21 397.00 -8.75
CBOT soy 970.25 5.50 0.57 1023.00 -5.16
Paris wheat 174.25 -2.00 -1.13 200.75 -13.20
Paris maize 155.75 -1.25 -0.80 165.75 -6.03
Paris rape 352.25 8.50 2.47 351.00 0.36
WTI crude oil 59.48 0.33 0.56 53.27 11.66
Euro/dlr 1.11 -0.01 -0.56
Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel,
Paris futures in euros per tonne
(Editing by Alan Raybould and Susan Thomas)