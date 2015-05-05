* U.S. corn falls for 4th session to lowest since October 2014 * Wheat nears 5-year low after Egypt bypasses U.S. supplies (Adds new analyst comment, updates with U.S. trading; changes byline, dateline, pvs PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, May 5 U.S. wheat futures sank 2.1 percent on Tuesday, flirting with five-year lows after rain in key production areas boosted harvest prospects as the crop nears maturity, traders said. Poor export demand for U.S. supplies and strong yield projections from early results of a crop tour through Kansas also pressured the market. Egypt on Tuesday said it bought Russian and Romanian wheat in its latest deal that totaled 120,000 tonnes, again bypassing U.S. offerings. "It was pretty widely expected," Jefferies Bache grains analyst Shawn McCambridge said. "But it is just another reminder of how uncompetitive we are in those markets." Corn futures also sank, with the most active July contract hitting its lowest in seven months following a government report that showed U.S. farmers were ahead of schedule in their planting. Soybeans were close to unchanged, again supported by talk of strong overseas demand for soyoil as well as firm cash markets. Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat for July delivery was down 11 cents at $4.61-3/4 a bushel at 11:18 a.m. CDT (1618 GMT). K.C. July hard red winter wheat was 12-1/4 cents lower at $4.86 a bushel. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 43 percent of winter wheat as good or excellent, up one percentage point from the previous week and close to the five-year average of 46 percent. Traders were also awaiting results from the Wheat Quality Council's annual tour of Kansas, the biggest U.S. production state for hard red winter wheat. Early reports from scouts surveying the first fields of the three-day tour pegged yields above expectations. CBOT July corn was down 4-3/4 cents at $3.56-1/2 a bushel, on track for its fourth straight session of losses. Ideal planting weather for crops in the central U.S. Corn Belt last week resulted in a sharp jump in seedings that bodes well for root production and final yields, state crop reports showed on Monday. Corn plantings in the top 18 states were 55 percent complete as of Sunday, USDA said, up 36 points on the prior week and far ahead of the five-year average of 38 percent by early May. "Even in the eastern Corn Belt, subject to earlier delays, planting progressed rapidly," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients. CBOT July soybeans were 3-1/2 cents higher at $9.79-3/4 a bushel. LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 356.50 -4.75 -1.3 -15.5 CBOT soy 979.75 3.50 0.4 -25.4 CBOT meal 311.90 -1.10 -0.4 -28.7 CBOT soyoil 33.25 0.62 1.9 -14.3 CBOT wheat 461.75 -11.00 -2.3 -23.7 CBOT rice 997.00 -13.50 -1.3 -35.7 EU wheat 171.25 -5.00 -2.8 -18.1 US crude 60.85 1.92 3.3 -38.2 Dow Jones 18,014 -56 -0.3 8.7 Gold 1,195.20 7.50 0.6 -0.8 Euro/dollar 1.1187 0.0043 0.4 -18.1 Dollar Index 95.0720 -0.4080 -0.4 18.8 Baltic Freight 580 -7 -1.2 -74.5 (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris, editing by G Crosse)