* Corn follows wheat higher after hitting seven-month low * Soybeans firm but gains kept in check (Updates with U.S. trading and adds analyst quote; adds byline, dateline, pvs HAMBURG/SINGAPORE) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, May 6 U.S. wheat futures surged 2.7 percent on Wednesday, on track for their biggest gain since April 1, as the market bounced back from near five-year lows on disappointing results from an annual crop tour as well as a crumbling U.S. dollar, traders said. The gains in wheat spilled into the corn market, which also benefited from slow farmer selling on the cash market. Soybeans also were firm, but gains were kept in check by technical pressure after prices hit a two-month high. Crop scouts on the first day of three-day tour of wheat fields in Kansas projected an average yield for hard red winter wheat in north Kansas of 34.3 bushels per acre, down from 34.7 bushels a year ago. "The first stages of the U.S. crop tour (are) finding yields lower than average in some regions, which is a disappointment," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. The 2015 figure was the lowest for the tour's first day since 2001. The tour's previous five-year average for the same area is 42.5 bushels per acre. CBOT July wheat, the most actively traded contract, was up 12-1/2 cents at $4.79 a bushel at 10:50 a.m. CDT (1550 GMT). K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery, which tracks the crop the scouts were surveying this week, was 13-1/4 cents higher at $5.03-1/2 a bushel. The dollar drop, stemming from a rise in European bond yields, made U.S. wheat less expensive on the world market and provided cover for speculators to cash in short positions they have been holding in grains. "You have a market where you have a massive oversold position," said Mark Schultz, chief analyst at Northstar Commodity Investment Co. "The funds are short this market in a major, major way." CBOT July corn was up 3-3/4 cents at $3.66-1/2 a bushel and CBOT July soybeans were 1 cent higher at $9.85-3/4 a bushel. "Corn is being supported by some bargain-buying after prices touched seven-month lows on Tuesday, while there is also hope that new blending targets for renewable fuels will be agreed by the U.S. authorities," Rijkers said. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has sent blending targets for the country's renewable fuels program to the White House for review ahead of a June 1 deadline. LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 366.50 3.75 1.0% -13.2% CBOT soy 985.75 1.00 0.1% -24.9% CBOT meal 314.80 -0.40 -0.1% -28.1% CBOT soyoil 33.05 0.00 0.0% -14.9% CBOT wheat 479.00 12.50 2.7% -20.9% CBOT rice 979.50 -18.00 -1.8% -36.8% EU wheat 171.50 0.50 0.3% -17.9% US crude 60.99 0.59 1.0% -38.0% Dow Jones 17,885 -42 -0.2% 7.9% Gold 1189.91 -2.92 -0.2% -1.3% Euro/dollar 1.1344 0.0160 1.4% -16.9% Dollar Index 94.0980 -0.9780 -1.0% 17.6% Baltic Freight 575 -5 -0.9% -74.7% (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Peter Galloway)